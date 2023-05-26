Late blooming Damien Cahalane now key to Rebels' defence 

When he has long since saved his inter-county career, the redemption of Damien Cahalane seems to be an imprecise phrase. One that gives too much credence to his detractors.

And yet his blooming into Cork’s best defender these last 12 months has most certainly been late. Last season was his best since 2017 when he delivered a mammoth Munster final performance only to be dismissed in the All-Ireland semi-final. His detail on Stephen Bennett in the 2022 Munster fourth round game in Walsh Park was pivotal in Cork rescuing their championship.

Solid in the subsequent wins over Tipperary and Antrim, he was the stand-out defender in the All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Galway and his direct opponent Cian Fahy was whipped off before half-time.

These last four weeks, he has been outstanding, his most recent display in Ennis the pick of his contributions. Against both Waterford, a team with whom he had his struggles, and Tipperary, he was a totemic figure.

Fellow St Finbarr's man and his Cork manager in 2018 and ‘19, John Meyler agrees Cahalane’s performance, highlighted on The Sunday Game, was a major highlight for Cork as they narrowly went down to Clare. He sees a hurler now playing with the belief to complement his skill and physical strength.

“I was delighted his performance against Clare last Sunday. He was coming out of defence with conviction and got a great point. It was reminiscent of the Munster final in 2017 when he was running from deep in defence and his long deliveries broke the Clare half-back line.

“I would say The ‘Barrs winning the county last year has given him great confidence in terms of his hurling. No-one ever doubted his defending or physique. What some people would have questioned was what he was doing with the ball when he was emerging from defence. Now he is more constructive and doing much more with the ball.

“The confidence he would have got from winning a county medal would have been huge and he’s taking that in the inter-county situation. He might have lacked a bit of concentration on occasions but he looks a really focused hurler now.

“Things like the ‘17 and ‘18 All-Ireland semi-finals and the 2021 All-Ireland final he might have been saying to himself, ‘Fuck it, ’ll never win anything’ and that creates doubt but he has a medal now.”

Meyler inherited a decent Cork crew that he brought to a second successive Munster title in ‘18 and Cahalane was able to put behind him his bitterly disappointing finish to the season previous. In the 30-year-old, Meyler now sees a more complete player.

“I was delighted with him in ‘18. He was very good in the air, physically very strong and had the defensive basics down. The modern day inside back has to be more creative than what they were. You can’t just get the ball and clear it. You’ve got to be able to send a 30-yard pass. He’s improved that distribution and his vision.”

Both defeats coming against Waterford, it was after the double booking in the 2018 All-Ireland semi-final and a tough day at the office in the Munster semi-final three years earlier that Cahalane was singled out for heavy online criticism.

Meyler commends the former dual star for weathering all that was thrown at them and prospering.

“Everybody goes through those patches and every individual player is given out about at some stage. He took a fair bit of stick but it’s a sign of the character of the guy that’s there to keep soldiering on. He’s come out the other side now and people are acknowledging his performances but it’s down to him not getting too low or too high about things.”

So who of the inside Limerick line will Pat Ryan direct him towards on Sunday? Kyle Hayes was the curveball thrown at Cahalane in Cork 13 months ago, one he found tricky to negotiate. Limerick aren’t known to repeat tricks, though, and the defender’s form indicates he won’t be fooled again.

“I’m not going to tell Pat what to do!” smiles Meyler. “Damien and Seán O’Donoghue are going to have to pick up both of them. It’s a man-for-man job. But the key will be for the Cork forwards to put pressure on the ball coming towards Gillane and Flanagan.

“That delivery has to be upset to help Damien, Seán and Niall O’Leary. You have to give the three boys an option to defend instead of one where the percentages are against them. The more pressure on that ball, the better Damien, Seán and Niall and if they’re helping them the favour will be returned.”