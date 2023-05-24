Sciath na Scol finals: Victory for Innishannon and St Marys while Gaelscoil Mhuscraí do double

Scoil Eoin, Innishannon 6-5 Kilbrittain 3-1

Day three of the Sciath na Scol finals began with a thriller as Scoil Eoin, Innishannon defeated a spirited Kilbrittain side 6-5 to 3-1 in the DC3 finale at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Muireann Holland was the star of the show as she netted an incredible tally of three goals and three points in just over 40 minutes of action.

Kilbrittain, to their credit, battled until the final whistle but a brace from Sophie O’Mahony and a neat finish from Kate O’Mahony just wasn’t enough on the day to secure the win.

Scorers for Innishannon: M Holland 3-3, A Holland 2-1, N Keane 1-0, E O’Sullivan O’Connell 0-1.

Scorers for Kilbrittain: S O’Mahony 2-0, K O’Mahony, L Ustinowski 0-1.

Innishannon: E Sullivan O’Connell, C O’Sullivan, R Slyne, S Crowe, C Curtain, C Burke, D Forde, A Holland, G McCarthy, E Lynch, I Le Blanc, M Holland, E Lynch, N Keane, R Falvey, A Nolan, L Hartnett, S Falvey, W Cullinane, E Barrett, I O’Mahony.

Kilbrittain: S O'Neill, A Grey, C O' Donoghue, L Cronin, L Ustinowski, Molly O' Hanlon, L Kelly, K O'Mahony, S O'Mahony, A Deasy, R O'Mahony, C Ahern, R Bryan, K Enright, E Dollard, M Kelleher, R Gibson, R Wescott, O O'Mahony, K O'Mahony, N McKewin, A O'Leary, G O'Mahony.

Referee: Colm Lyons.

Kilbrittain’s Kate O’Mahony winning possession from Doireann Forde of Scoil Eoin, Innishannon, in the Allianz Sciath na Scol Chorcaí DC3 final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture Denis Minihane.

St Marys on the Hill 3-4 Strawberry Hill 0-5

There was a derby between two schools from the north of Cork City in the second Sciath na Scol final of the day and it was St Marys on the Hill who came out on top, beating Strawberry Hill 3-4 to 0-5 to land the DH1 title.

All five of Strawberry Hill’s scores came from the talented Dara O’Connor but in the end, it was the goals that proved decisive in this tight encounter.

Jimmy Stokes grabbed a well-taken brace while the excellent Sean Crean added a superb goal to his impressive four-point haul to help secure the silverware for his school.

Scorers St Marys on the Hill: S Crean 1-4, J Stokes 2-0.

Scorers for Strawberry Hill: D O’Connor 0-5.

St Marys on the Hill: P Kitlinkski, T O’Brien, M Stokes, J Buttimer, S McCarthy, J Kelleher, S Crean, A Lynch Hornibrook, A Lynch, C McCarthy, S Buidasz, J Murphy, CJ Dolan, T O’Sullivan, M Stokes, K Stark, C O’Halloran, J Stokes, S Aherne.

Strawberry Hill: J Wierzbicki, G McCarthy, L Kelly, D Higgins, C Ahern, L Coughlan, N Lynch Herlihy, J Keane, S O’Sullivan, CJ Crowley, D O’Connor, D Cummins, C Buckley, K Barrett, D Murphy, A O’Donovan, E Casey, C O’Callaghan, D Noonan, D Barry.

Referee: Colm Lyons.

GS Mhuscraí 4-6 Ballintotas 1-2

After the third final, Gaelscoil Mhuscraí lifted the DH8 trophy following their deserved but hard-earned 4-6 to 1-2 triumph over Ballintotas.

Harry Daly will take a lot of the plaudits for Ballintotas as he scored his side’s entire total of 1-2 in fantastic style.

But his and his school’s opponents were too strong on the day and the sensational Daniel Mac Amhlaoibh claimed a hat-trick of goals and also points to inspire his team to glory.

Scorers for GS Mhuscraí: D Mac Amhlaoibh 3-3, E Ó Rinn 1-0, Sean O Loingsigh 0-2, C Ó Suilleabhain 0-1.

Scorers for Ballintotas: H Daly 1-2.

GS Mhuscraí: J O Loingsigh; D Mac Coitir, B O’Raghailligh, J O Donnabháin, F O Súilleabhain, C ó Nuanain, R Mac Giollarnath, D Mac Amhlaoibh, M O Duilé, C Ó Suilleabhain, E Ó Rinn, F Ó Riordain, J O’Buachain, C Ó Riain, S O Loingsigh, J Ó Fionnalaigh, C Og O’Siochain, A O‘Murchú.

Ballintotas: P Cullinane; L O Riordan, D Hayes, A Falahee, T O’Brien, S Crowley, H Daly, J O Connell, R Kelleher, C Harrington, S Mulcahy, T Curtin, J Cashman, K McCarthy, J O Doherty, T Fitzgerald, H Frawley, D Hayes.

Referee: Colm Lyons.

GS Mhuscrai pose for a selfie with their coaches following their victory over Coachford in the Allianz Sciath na Scol DC8 final in Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Howard Crowdy

GS Mhuscraí 9-7 Coachford 1-2

The fourth and last Sciath na Scol Chorcaí final of the day saw GS Mhuscraí complete a memorable double as they by defeated Coachford 9-7 to 1-2 in the DC8 final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Coachford, to their credit, refused to let their heads drop throughout the contest and they got their rewards with a couple of points from Murphy and a brilliant goal from Megan O’Sullivan.

But in the end, they were blown away by a powerful Gaelscoil side, who’s huge score came courtesy of five different scorers with Letiah Nic Suibhne coming out on top in that battle by scoring a stunning total of 4-1, followed by Aoife Nic Conchoille, then Lauren Ni Ici, and finally Lucy Nic Gearailt and Ni Chróinín.

Scorers for GS Mhuscraí: L Nic Suibhne 4-1, A Nic Conchoille 2-2, L Ni Ici 1-2, L Nic Gearailt, C Ni Chróinín 1-1 each.

Scorers for Coachford: M O’Sullivan 1-0, A Murphy 0-2.

GS Mhuscraí: R Ni Sheighin, B Ni Nia Fuarthain, L Nic Suibhne, E Sorensen, E Ni Chinneide, C de Faoite, M Ni Choill, C Ni Laoghaire, E Ni Bhrútáin, E Leaslaoi, C Ni Chróinín, R Ni Chonaill, A Nic Conchoille, L Ni Ici, B Ni Loingsigh, L Nic Gearailt.

Coachford: S Bracewell; E Casey, E Murphy, H Martin, I Cahill, A Murphy, E Barry-Murphy, E Crowley, M O' Sullivan, K O' Connell, A Cronin, I Cooney, A Crowley, K Cregan, E O' Donovan.

Referee: Andrew O’Connell.