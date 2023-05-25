Hannah Tyrrell hails Sinead Aherne's influence on return to Dublin setup

Four-in-a-row All-Ireland winning captain Sinead Aherne could be poised for a Stephen Cluxton-like return to Championship duty with Dublin - 20 years after making her debut.

The 37-year-old hasn't featured so far this year for Mick Bohan's side, who will face rivals and All-Ireland holders Meath in the Leinster final on Sunday.

Attacker Aherne, crucially, didn't publicly retire at any stage and stated in January that if she was to return, she may sit out the National League and 'try to peak' over 'a shorter space of time'.

Speaking at an AIG promotion, Dubs team-mate Hannah Tyrrell confirmed that Aherne has trained with the squad.

"She's training away, no bother to her," said Tyrrell. "She's enjoying her football at the minute and that's something for her to see where she wants to go with that but she's been out enjoying her football, been out with us and doing her bit. It's not for me to say whether she's done or not but she has been out with us.

"She's a wonderful player who has had an incredible career and even the leadership and the experience that she brings to the squad is massive, whether she sets foot onto a field or not."

Aherne captained Dublin to their fourth consecutive All-Ireland win in 2020 but their drive for five was thwarted by Meath in 2021.

Mary Kate Lynch of Meath, left, and Hannah Tyrrell of Dublin will soon face off in the Leinster decider.

That was Tyrrell's first season back in blue after quitting international rugby and pursuing her All-Ireland dream with Dublin.

Two years on, she is still chasing that dream though the 32-year-old acknowledged that time isn't necessarily on her side.

"I'm not thinking about it any time soon at this stage of the season but when it comes to the close of the season and my circumstances will have changed, will I have a think about retiring? Yeah, probably," said Tyrrell who is expecting a baby along with her wife, Sorcha.

"It definitely crossed my mind but I think I can't make that judgement now. One, we haven't had our new arrival yet so I don't know what life will be like then and what commitment that will end up taking but, also, I'm feeling pretty good in my body right now.

"I'm feeling confident and I'm still contributing to the team and feel like I'm a valued member so I'll assess where I'm at and where my body is at and whether I have the ability to give 100 percent."

Tyrrell struck 1-1 when Dublin beat Meath in the recent Leinster group game and fired 1-2 in last year's provincial final defeat of the Royals. But Davy Nelson's side remain the All-Ireland title holders.

"Do I have the belief? Absolutely, and the rest of the team do too. But they're a pretty good side so we can't just be thinking, 'We've beaten them once, we have them again'."

* Hannah Tyrrell was speaking at the announcement of AIG's five-year extension as official insurance partner of the LGFA and its members.