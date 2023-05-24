Cork boss O'Connor thrilled to have senior star Downey available for U20 showpiece 

Cork boss Ben O’Connor is delighted to have senior star Eoin Downey available for selection after the decision to delay the All-Ireland U20 hurling final.

O’Connor’s centre-back had missed their past two games due to his senior commitments and the GAA’s new rule prohibiting players from being involved at both grades within a seven-day spell.

“It's great. We'll just forget about that [Downey's absence] now and drive on,” said O’Connor.

“Once we got to the final, that was the main thing. It would have been a killer to not be in a final after missing him for a couple of games earlier on.

“Look, that's done and dusted. We'll forget about that. That's one chip off the shoulder now so we'll have to work on something else to get fellas going again!”

O’Connor is conscious, however, that the week’s delay to Sunday, June 4, has a knock-on effect for the half of his panel currently preparing for their Leaving Cert.

The biggest day of their young hurling careers will come just three days before they sit English Paper 1 the following Wednesday.

“It's not ideal for those fellas to play in an All-Ireland final on the Sunday,” said O’Connor.

“We had no say in it, at the end of the day. It is what it is now at this stage. Every fella that is doing the Leaving is going to play in the game as well.

“Hopefully, they'll come through unscathed and it won't affect their Leaving Cert in any way. It is what it is.” Although the seven-day rule won’t affect the final, O’Connor is still calling on the GAA to re-examine it for next year.

“It's just a poor rule that has been put in. Hopefully, they'll have a look at it so it won't be a talking point again next year.

“Young fellas are only mad to play games. I don't see the benefit of it. It's only putting young fellas in an awkward position, having to choose between one or the other or being pulled and dragged between two different squads.

“It hasn't affected us because we're in the final so there are no regrets and no ifs when we look back on the thing.”

O’Connor, speaking 12 days out from the final, has a full pick of players on hand, with David Cremin having shaken off a knock sustained in the Munster final victory over Clare.