Michael 'Brick' Walsh: Growing issue with players going down

Waterford great Michael 'Brick' Walsh has raised concerns about the amount of time spent assessing players for injuries, claiming it's 'an issue in terms of players going down'.

Four-time All-Star Walsh made it clear that he wasn't against medics dealing with genuine injuries immediately but joked that 'the physios are getting a lot of game time at the moment'.

"Do you know the Cúl Heroes cards? I think they should bring out one of those for the physios at the moment because they are seen so much on the field at the moment," smiled Walsh.

"It's all about player welfare and I'm not (against that). But there are a lot of times players are going down and helmets are removed and would it be fair to say the physios are getting a lot of game time at the moment? I nearly know more of the physios than the players with the helmets off. I think it's an issue in terms of players going down, I think it's happening too much, players on the ground and they are able to get back up again.

"I don't want to see it being stop-start where in a minute or two they seem to be up and about.

"I'm not condoning head injuries but sometimes when you cry wolf too many times you won't be believed."