TJ Ryan: Should Limerick drop Gearóid Hegarty and Cian Lynch?

Nobody associated with Limerick hurling would have been expecting a question surrounding Cian Lynch and Gearóid Hegarty to pop up in the lead-up to a crucial Championship game.

But given they were both substituted in the second half of the Treaty County’s draw against Tipperary last weekend, it’s a valid query with their participation in the All-Ireland at risk when they welcome Cork to the Gaelic Grounds this Sunday.

“So would you stick or twist with Gearóid Hegarty and Cian Lynch?” asked TJ Ryan on the Irish Examiner’s podcast; Dalo's Hurling Show.

The answer is "a no brainer” according to host Anthony Daly when the question was put to him, Mark Landers and Ken Hogan by Ryan.

Dalo’s reasoning is that “you trust” them to rediscover their best form but with their Championship future, and their Munster and All-Ireland titles, at stake, the former Limerick manager added why it should at least be discussed.

STICK OR TWIST?: Cian Lynch of Limerick celebrates during the Munster SHC round 4 match against Tipperary at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

“We have two of our marquee forwards who are just a little bit off form, and we all know class is permanent and form is temporary,” continued Ryan.

“If we can get some sort of a tune out of them… now Ken has touched on John Kiely, there’s no training this week in between the two games so there’s nothing to go on now.

“We all know this, let’s say the guys will take a day or two to come down, there will be a puck around and they will be on the field but there won’t be anything to go on, there won’t really be a 15 on 15 of much note. There might be maybe 15 minutes or 10 minutes or whatever.

“So, you are going to be down on gut here as to whether you stick or twist with these two players. Two huge names, two guys who have done unbelievable stuff for Limerick hurling over the last number of years and it’s very hard to leave them out of the team.

“But their form is just a little bit off compared to their high standards. And even in Gearóid’s case, that ball that he got... even looking at it back the goal probably wasn’t on and you would say maybe in hindsight ‘knock the ball over the bar Gearóid, get a bit of confidence back, get back out the field and try to get on the next ball.’

“We need to get those two back in the zone. Cathal O’Neill came good which was great to see, again Peter Casey came on, Graeme Mulcahy came on and influenced the bench.

“They would have a real possibility of starting someone like Peter Casey. I don’t know this for certain, but I think he had missed a little bit of training due to a small illness and that’s probably why he didn’t start.

“If you are Limerick today and you are looking at John Kiely’s picture ahead to next weekend and Cork coming down the track in a must win game - because Cork have the draw here because of the way the scoring average is - so this is a must win game now.”