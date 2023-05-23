Éamonn Fitzmaurice: 'You have to take risks against Dublin's kickout'

Since taking over Roscommon, Davy Burke has had a distinctive approach to kickouts. They now face their greatest challenge as they prepare for Dublin in championship at Croke Park.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic football podcast, former Kerry manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice and former Mayo boss James Horan discussed how they would approach Dublin’s kickout and the need to press during the game.

In 2016, Fitzmaurice famously deployed a full-court press against Stephen Cluxton.

“I think you mix the approach against them, but I would try to go at them,” he explained.

“If you want to win it, you have to. It is a risk and reward thing. Back in the day when I was trying to go at them, it was more risk than reward because they were so good but they're not as good now. I would be trying to upset them at certain times. Certainly after frees, you have to go after them. They still have big fetchers out the field. If you were pressing them and they get the kick away, you are obviously wide open.”

In 2023 Conor Carroll has been the preferred Roscommon goalkeeper. He played minor for Galway in 2018 and was part of Pádraic Joyce’s U20 panel in 2019 before opting for Roscommon the subsequent season. He was backup to Colm Lavin under Anthony Cunningham.

Against Galway, Roscommon won 23 out of 23 on their own kickout while Galway were at 60%, only going short four times in Dr Hyde Park.

For Horan, it is about pressing Stephen Cluxton at the start and tailoring afterwards if needs be.

“Go after them early. Dublin’s confidence isn’t there. If you give it to them and let them play and build, it might make it easier for them. Go after them early and based on how it is going (change) or do it just after frees. I would make sure you have someone back. Con comes out for a lot of kickouts but if he is waiting back, I’d make sure he is covered because if they win it long they try to transition to him quickly.”