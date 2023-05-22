Watch: Joanne Cantwell tackles Donal Óg Cusack on Tailteann Cup comments

'Make sure you quote me correctly,' the Cloyne man instructed his RTÉ colleague. 
CLASH BALL: Donal Óg Cusack is quizzed by Joanne Cantwell during Sunday's broadcast. 

Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 09:44
Adrian Russell

There was plenty of drama on the field in Thurles yesterday, but The Sunday Game studio provided some action too. 

Presenter Joanne Cantwell offered former Cork goalkeeper, Donal Óg Cusack, the chance to expand on his recent reference to the Tailteann Cup.

The Cloyne man, on his regular Morning Ireland slot, described the secondary football competition as a 'Grand National for disappointed also-rans.'

The description prompted some comment in the fortnight since. 

“You decided to talk about the Tailteann Cup and refer to it as a Grand National for non-runners . . . or for also-rans. Why would you do that?” Cantwell began.

“That’s not exactly what I said,” Cusack insisted, saying he'd been misquoted. 

“Joanne, we’re here to talk about hurling and the next time you come asking me the questions, make sure you quote me correctly,” he added during the exchange.

Watch the conversation here: 

For the record, Cusack's full description of the competition on his Hurling Nation slot was "a sort of Gaelic football Grand National for disappointed also-rans".

