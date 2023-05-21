Antrim boss Darren Gleeson lashes out at 'microwave championship' 

Galway 5-29 Antrim 1-22

Antrim manager Darren Gleeson has lashed out at the GAA for using a ‘microwave championship’ to shoehorn the race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup into a shortened season.

The former Tipperary All-Ireland winning goalkeeper said his Antrim side had to play three times in 13 days and the hectic schedule took its toll with nine players out for their trip to Galway either through injury or illness.

He knew their prospects of a first ever championship win over Galway in 80 years were remote, but it made preventing a hiding difficult before they face Westmeath in a relegation showdown next weekend.

“We go to every game giving it everything, not trying to get to a one-game shootout. We should have had our business done earlier in the round robin instead of coming to here,” said Gleeson.

“But it’s frustrating. We played three games in 13 days, a microwave championship was used and then you have other teams in the same competition and they get three weeks preparation for it. We need to look at it. We are trying to ram our best product in the GAA into a small window. And for what?

“And it’s hard when we come down and we have eight or nine serious inter-county players who can’t take the field.

“You are going to have counties gone and you are going to have counties and their kids are going to be exposed to their inter-county team playing and promoting our game. We are giving away our jewel in the crown and the space that we had for that.”

Henry Shefflin, the most decorated All-Ireland winner of them all, made it clear he’s relishing the start of the business end next weekend. Having qualified for the All-Ireland series after another facile Leinster SHC win at Pearse Stadium, they travel to Croke Park to take on a Dublin side managed by Micheál Donoghue, Galway’s 2017 All-Ireland winning boss, with a Leinster final spot against Kilkenny on the line.

The loss of Cathal Mannion to yet another hamstring injury and a knock to the head which ended wing-back Fintan Burke’s afternoon, were the only set-backs on an afternoon where Galway led by more than double scores, 2-15 to 1-7, at the interval, having played with the breeze.

Conor Whelan got both goals after Antrim got off the mark with a goal from a penalty from Conal Cunning after just over a minute when Galway goalkeeper Eanna Murphy escaped a black card for hauling down Niall McKenna.

Antrim kept plugging away even if their sights were on next weekend’s relegation showdown with Westmeath, but the scores and goals kept flowing after the restart with Kevin Cooney, after a great passing move, Tom Monaghan and Liam Collins rattling the net.

Galway, 44 point winners over Westmeath a few weeks ago, will now turn their attention to Dublin and Shefflin made it clear there’s a shift in mindset.

“It’s all nice and dandy up to now, but now we are going to see which teams start to move forward and which ones step back, so we look forward to that challenge. We will recover properly this week and get our homework done and look forward to next Sunday.

“We would envisage next weekend as a knockout game. We want to qualify for the Leinster final, so do Dublin. It should be set up for a good battle between the sides. That bit of pressure is starting to come.”

Scorers for Galway: E Niland 0-8 (0-3f, 0-2 ’65), C Cooney 0-7, C Whelan 2-0, T Monaghan 1-2, K Cooney 1-2, D McLoughlin 0-4, L Collins 1-0, P Mannion 0-2, J Cooney 0-2, A Tuohey 0-1, TJ Brennan 0-1.

Scorers for Antrim: C Cunning 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), J McNaughton 0-5 (0-02f, 0-1 ’65), P Burke 0-3, C Johnston 0-3, D McKiernan 0-2, K Molloy 0-1, E O’Neill 0-1, N McKenna 0-1, D Nugent 0-1, E Og McGarry 0-1, J Maskey 0-1.

GALWAY: E Murphy; J Grealish, G McInerney, D Morrissey; P Mannion, D Burke, F Burke; J Cooney, C Mannion; R Glennon, E Niland, C Cooney; K Cooney, C Whelan, D McLaughlin.

Subs: T Monaghan for C Mannion (7), TJ Brennan for F Burke (16), A Tuohey for D Burke (53), L Collins for Whelan (53), J Ryan for J Cooney (63).

ANTRIM: T Smyth; P Burke, G Walsh, S Rooney; C Boyd, N O’Connor, R McGarry; K Molloy, C Cunning; E O’Neill, N McKenna, D Nugent; E Og McGarry, J McNaughton C Johnston.

Subs: J Maskey for Nugent (50), D McKiernan for Cunning (50), S Walsh for Molloy (53), A Bradley for O’Neill (55-58, blood), C McKiernan for Burke (64).

REFEREE: M Kennedy (Tipperary).