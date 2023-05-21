Quinn equaliser earns Sligo deserved draw 

Sligo 0-14 Kildare 0-14

SLIGO bounced back from their Connacht final humbling against Galway by securing a deserved draw with Kildare in their All-Ireland series group three opener at Markievicz Park.

David Quinn hoisted a superb equalising point in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time to enthral the Sligo section of the 2,933 attendance.

The hosts were down to 14 points at this stage, having lost attacking talisman Sean Carrabine in the 67th minute when he received a second booking.

But team captain Niall Murphy, who bagged 0-6 in all, brilliantly carried Sligo's late, late show by landing two fine points prior to David Quinn's precious levelling score.

Kildare will be fuming at this outcome. They moved three points clear, 0-14 to 0-11, with a pointed free from substitute Jack Robinson, who converted from the free awarded after a foul from Sean Carrabine that earned the Sligo player a second yellow card.

But Glenn Ryan's men not only surrendered this advantage, they finished with 13 players due to Kevin O'Callaghan's black card and then a red for Darragh Kirwan, who was booked for the second time just before Sligo dramatically tied the scores.

SEEING RED: Kildare’s Darragh Kirwan is sent off by Referee Joe McQuillan. Pic: ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Given Kildare's loftier Allianz Football League status – Division Two compared to Sligo's Division Four, albeit Tony McEntee's side won the Division Four title – and the Lilywhites having lost admirably to the reborn Dublin in a Leinster semi-final, Sligo were clear underdogs for this tie.

But the first-half was more than competitive as Sligo showed themselves capable of absorbing Kildare pressure, forcing turnovers and cracking over some fine points.

Indeed, Sligo almost got a dream start but Alan O'Reilly was wide with a goal chance following a slick build up involving Sean Carrabine and Niall Murphy.

A superb 13th minute point from Kevin Flynn – one of two first-half scores from Kildare's centre-back – put the visitors 0-3 to 0-2 ahead but Kildare were never more than a point clear in that first-half and that was the margin that they led by at half-time, 0-7 to 0-6.

Sligo, who were twice in front during the first-half, were keeping pace with Kildare but fortunate, too, that their mistakes weren't punished.

Kildare's Paddy McDermott appeared to be on the verge of netting before losing his footing during a 26th minute raid – shortly afterwards Kildare's top scorer Paddy Woodgate, who scored 0-4 in total, lashed a goal effort narrowly over.

This was the only hint of a goal shot that threatened the Sligo goalkeeper Aidan Devaney, who was making his first competitive start of 2023 after recovering from injury.

Any notion that Sligo might wilt in the second-half was quickly put to bed as three points on the bounce gave them a 0-9 to 0-7 advantage – two of these three scores came from Sean Carrabine.

Kildare replied to draw level but Sligo regained the lead for the last time, 0-10 to 0-9, when Niall Murphy pointed from Patrick O'Connor's clever assist in the 47th minute.

It looked as if Kildare – for whom Kevin Flynn and Darragh Kirwan were excellent – had finally got themselves into a winning position when three points between the 64th and 67th minutes put them 0-14 to 0-11 up.

When Sean Carrabine left the fray it was Kildare's game to lose and although they didn't lose, it felt that way as resilient Sligo earned a share of the spoils.

Scorers for Sligo: Niall Murphy (0-6, 2f); Sean Carrabine (0-4); Finnian Cawley (0-2); Darragh Cummins (0-1); David Quinn (0-1)

Scorers for Kildare: Paddy Woodgate (0-4, 2f, 1 ‘45’); Darragh Kirwan (0-3); Kevin Flynn (0-2); Alex Beirne (0-2); Aaron Masterson (0-1); Ben McCormack (0-1, 1 ‘mark’); Jack Robinson (0-1, 1f)

Sligo: A Devaney, E Lyons, E McGuinness, N Mullen, P McNamara, B Cox, L Towey, C Lally, P Kilcoyne, F Cawley, S Carrabine, D Cummins, A Reilly, P O’Connor, N Murphy

Subs used: P Spillane for P O’Connor, 55; M Gordon for F Cawley, 62; K Cawley for D Cummins, 65; D Quinn for Lally, 66; M Walsh for O’Reilly, 70+4

Kildare: M Donnellan, M O’Grady, S Ryan, E Doyle, D Hyland, K Flynn, J Sargent, K O’Callaghan, A Masterson, P McDermott, K Feely, A Beirne, P Cribbin, D Kirwan, P Woodgate

Subs used: J Robinson for K Feely, 45; D Malone for P Cribbin, 53; T Archbold for P McDermott, 58; R Houlihan for J Sargent 70+1

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)