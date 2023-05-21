Laois players 'on the floor' after Offaly comeback

Tailteann Cup, Group One

Laois 1-11 Offaly 1-11

Laois manager Billy Sheehan described the scene in his dressing room by saying his players were “on the floor” after they were hit with a remarkable late Offaly rally on Saturday evening in Portlaoise.

Having dominated the game for the first 65 minutes due to their physical strength and power, particularly in the battle for first phase possession, it looked like Niall Corbet’s point on the run that put them 1-11 to 0-8 in front was the insurance score.

Instead Offaly were jolted into life when a hit-and-hope long ball into the Laois square was shovelled into Joe Maher for a close-range goal, and from then until the end the Faithful County piled on the pressure. Dylan Hyland struck his third point from a free, then substitute Nigel Bracken struck two late points to salvage a most unlikely draw.

“A lot of people were writing us off and thinking that Offaly were going to give us a bit of a trimming” he said.

“We had that game in our hands and you saw what happened. It was a game of five minutes and we managed to throw it away”.

Offaly manager Martin Murphy agreed, saying that Laois dominated for 60 minutes, while he also took responsibility for his team’s tactical set up.

“I can blame myself for this, we probably over-analysed Laois’s performances and outings, and we got our tactics wrong” he said, and certainly, his charges were under huge pressure for most of the game, particularly in the first half.

Hyland was the only Offaly forward that made an impact from play consistently and he opened the scoring for his team to level the game at a point each, but Laois controlled the game from there, and didn’t concede again until the 22nd minute.

Patrick O’Sullivan, Damon Larkin and Mark Timmons all kicked classy points as Laois completely dominated possession, owning their own kickouts and competing well on Offaly’s long restarts as well.

Seven first half wides meant they were never out of sight, however, at least until two minutes before half-time when Offaly goalkeeper Ian Duffy gambled on catching a hit-and-hope shot on the full instead of letting it bounce, and only succeeded in fumbling it towards Kieran Lillis for a tap in goal, making it 1-8 to 0-5 at half-time.

Two excellent points from Hyland after half-time got the Offaly supporters into the game and opened up the possibility of a high-scoring, high-quality 35 minutes of football. Instead just four points were added over the next half hour, as the two teams played out a dismal, error-ridden contest that featured appalling wastage of gilt-edged chances.

The local derby aspect ensured all 2,500 supporters stayed on to the finish, however, though few of them could have imagined what was about to unfold.

“We felt maybe that with lads gone to America, we might be a bit short of reserves but that was proven not to be the case, the lads came in and played their part” Murphy said, referring to the absence of U-20 All-Ireland winners Bill Carroll, Jack Bryant and Rory Egan.

“We’ll have more options next time. We’re delighted to have Jordan Hayes back, and Panda (Bernard Allen) is on the right road to recovery. He could have played 15 or 20 minutes today according to the medical team, and Keith O’Neill likewise. We’ll look at what the story is and what we need to do to give Cavan a bit of a run in two weeks’ time”.

Scorers for Laois: K Lillis 1-0, P Kingston 0-2 M Barry 0-2 (0-1f), D Larkin 0-2, P O’Sullivan 0-2, M Timmons 0-1, C Murphy 0-1, N Corbet 0-1.

Scorers for Offaly: D Hyland 0-4 (0-1f), N Dunne 0-3 (0-1f, 0-1 ’45), J Maher 1-0, N Bracken 0-2, A Sullivan 0-1, C Donnelly 0-1.

Laois: K Roche; S Greene, R Pigott, T Collins; P Kirwan, M Timmons, P O’Sullivan; K Lillis, D Larkin; M Barry, E Lowry, J Finn; E O’Carroll, P Kingston, C Murphy.

Subs: N Corbet for Murphy (54), K Swayne for Finn (59), B Daly for O’Carroll (63), S O’Flynn for Kirwan (64), D Kavanagh for Lowry (70+2).

Offaly: I Duffy; C Donnelly, D Hogan, D Dempsey; L Pearson, P Cunningham, J O’Brien; C McNamee, J McEvoy; J Maher, R McNamee, A Sullivan; C Farrell, N Dunne, D Hyland.

Subs: C Donohoe for O’Brien (half-time), J Evans for Sullivan (half-time), N Bracken for Farrell (56), A Leavy for McEvoy (56), M Tynan for Pearson (68).

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo).