Down ensure Tailteann progress with drubbing of Tipp 

Tailteann Cup Group 2

Tipperary 0-6 Down 2-18

Down ensured their progression to the Tailteann Cup knockout stages by blowing off Tipperary in the first part of a Semple Stadium double-header.

Second-half goals from Shealan Johnston and Odhrán Murdock were the emphatic Mourne response to a home penalty that Kevin Fahey fired high and wide.

Down join Meath on top of Group 2 with two wins each ahead of their final round encounter at a neutral venue which will decide who gets a bye to the quarter-finals.

Tipperary’s qualification prospects as one of the top-three third-placed teams are badly hampered by a scoring difference of minus 29, with Waterford last up.

Visiting manager Conor Laverty made full use of his panel with nine changes from the victory over Waterford, including four announced before throw-in.

He wasn’t happy with what he saw, however, for quite a while. A double-substitution before half-time summed up his mood and the fare on show for early arrivers at Thurles.

By then, scoreboard read 0-9 to 0-4 for Down and the wide count was just the same, 9-4.

Down opened up with four wides before Pat Havern’s first free, brought forward 10 metres due to Tipp indiscipline. But the hosts got on the board early, with Colman Kennedy setting up points for his brother Jack and Seán O’Connor.

Tipp were slower with their restarts and preferred long kick-outs and direct ball to their full-forward line. Down tried to speed the game up and pass their way through the lines but were reliant on frees, two more from Havern and one from Andrew Gilmore, to take the lead.

They did have a goal chance when Ryan Johnston stepped inside the cover but Jimmy Feehan got back to block at the far stick.

Their first from play came in the 21st minute, a Havern missile launched over the cover, and came at the midway mark of a seven-point run, completed by handpass points from Daniel Guinness and Johnston, both created by Ceilum Doherty.

Tipp had their first score from play in half an hour from a Jack Kennedy free and he would add one more after a response from Shealan Johnston, part of that double-sub that saw Ruairí O’Hare and Gilmore removed.

Another enforced sub saw Danny Magill in for Guinness and he scored points on the restart either side of a superb kick from Tipp’s new-man-in Teddy Doyle.

Tipp got their lifeline in the 40th minute when O’Connor was hauled down for a penalty, created by Stephen Quirke’s knockdown, but after Fahey’s miss, Tipp’s woes were doubled.

A Mark Russell mark was overturned by referee Thomas Murphy and their protests had hardly stopped when Shealan Johnston cut inside to find the net.

That made it 1-11 to 0-5 and from there it was a matter of how big the score-difference deficit would become.

Down added five points on the trot and even when Jack Kennedy found a reply, the Mournemen came upfield for a Murdock goal followed by Ryan Johnston palming onto the crossbar.

Scorers for Tipperary: J Kennedy (0-4, 2 frees); S O’Connor, T Doyle (0-1 each).

Scorers for Down: P Havern (0-6, 5 frees); S Johnston (1-2, 0-1 free); O Murdock (1-0); D Magill (0-3); E Brown (0-2 frees); R Johnston, D Guinness, A Gilmore (free), C Francis, R Carr (0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: M O’Reilly; S O’Connell (capt), J Feehan, W Eviston; K Fahey, C O’Shaughnessy, Colman Kennedy; P Feehan, Conall Kennedy; E Moloney, J Kennedy, L Boland; M Russell, S Quirke, S O’Connor.

Subs: T Doyle for P Feehan (h-t), J Morris for Conall Kennedy (49), M O’Shea for Quirke (56), D Leahy for O’Shaughnessy (57), D Carew for Moloney (60).

DOWN: J O’Hare; F McElroy, P Laverty (capt), A Doherty; C Francis, G Collins, P Branagan; O Murdock, P Havern; C Doherty, D Guinness, M Rooney; A Gilmore, R O’Hare, R Johnston.

Subs: S Johnston for R O’Hare (32), D McAleenan for Gilmore (32), D Magill for Guinness (35+4 inj), R Carr for McElroy (47), E Brown for Havern (57), C Fitzpatrick for Rooney (63-f-t, blood).

Referee: T Murphy (Galway).