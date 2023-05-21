Galway sail serenely on longer route to final

All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship semi-final

Galway 3-18 Cork 1-10

Galway’s first year in the Leinster Championship may have given them a longer, more arduous route to an All-Ireland final but if anything, they’ve made it appear plain sailing.

A sixth consecutive double-digits win sent them into the decider although both managers agreed the scoreline was deceptive. Tribesmen manager Fergal Healy went so far as to say Cork were their toughest test yet.

The Rebels edged the first quarter and hauled themselves back into contention in the third but Galway outscored them to a point in the latter section of either half; 2-5 to 0-1 in the run-up to the break, and 1-9 to 0-1 coming down the home straight.

Galway’s forwards will get the plaudits, with Aaron Niland landing 1-11 and 1-1 apiece for man of the match Jason Rabbitte and substitute Harry Holmes.

Their backs are equally impressive. Barry O’Flynn’s goal was the first they surrendered in almost five hours of hurling. Their totals conceded have never ventured north of 14 points.

“It's all about development,” said Healy, who is well aware of the rivalry a Galway-Clare final will bring having lived in Ennis for nine years. Opposition manager Brian O’Connell, meanwhile, is an Oranmore resident.

“I know we're in a final again and obviously you'd be fighting hard to win it but ultimately our lads will have had seven matches in one year.

“I played minor for three years back in the ‘90s and I played five matches over the three years. This development opportunity for these guys is massive and hopefully, over the coming years, we'll see that.”

Cork trailed by nine at midway, 2-8 to 0-5, but blasted 1-3 on the trot as captain Jayden Casey also tested the reflexes of Galway goalie Shane Murray.

But a HawkEye point by Colm Burke, and the lengthy break in arbitrating on it, settled the Tribesmen as they clipped the next 1-4 as well, culminating in Holmes’ goal.

That put 11 in it although Cork kept plugging away, with two close-range Barry Walsh frees saved and Murray denying Brian Lynch too before Casey was sent-off for a second yellow card.

“We didn’t think the scoreboard was a true reflection,” said Rebel boss Kieran ‘Fraggy’ Murphy.

“That delay for the HawkEye point probably killed our momentum. We had it back down to three after being nine down and we were certainly on top.

“They got a couple of scores and it was very hard to take that sucker punch and go again.”

The bulk of the goal chances were at the other end in the first half, although they did have to wait until after a first quarter which Cork dominated but couldn’t translate fairly into scores.

Niland tested Fionn Murphy before two goals in four minutes, one after a dizzying turn from Rabbitte and the other a rifled bullet from Niland.

“We have that conundrum with Aaron and Jason,” reflected Healy. “Do you put them inside or outside? They can be equally dangerous in both areas.

“It was very close, tough, physical, but the couple of goals in the first half gave us a bit of breathing space.

“Cork are a super team, definitely the toughest challenge we've had to date, and hopefully it'll stand to the lads now.”

Scorers for Galway: A Niland (1-11, 0-10 frees); J Rabbitte, H Holmes (1-1 each); C Gilligan (0-2); C Killeen, C Burke, M Fallon (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: B O’Flynn (1-2); Barry Walsh (0-5, 3 frees); Ben Walsh, J Casey, F O’Brien (0-1 each).

GALWAY: S Murray (Kilconieron); T Blake (Oranmore-Maree), S Murphy (Clarinbridge, capt), G King (Castlegar); D Quirke (Athenry), D Campbell (Cappataggle), E O’Reilly (Liam Mellows); M Burke (Skehana-Mountbellew-Moylough), C Killeen (Loughrea); C Gilligan (Craughwell), C Burke (Oranmore-Maree), J Rabbitte (Athenry); B Callanan (Ardrahan), D Counihan (Clarinbridge), A Niland (Clarinbridge).

Subs: H Holmes (Ballygar) for Callanan (39), M Fallon (Clarinbridge) for Campbell (50), S Keane (Sarsfields) for M Burke (55), J Donnellan (Pádraig Pearses) for Blake (58), E Mulleady (Kilconieron) for Killeen (59).

CORK: F Murphy (Killeagh); C O’Callaghan (Dungourney), D McCarthy (Passage), C Cronin (Midleton); J Galvin (Éire Óg), Ben Walsh (Killeagh), D O’Leary (Ballincollig); J O’Leary (Lisgoold), B O’Flynn (Sarsfields); J Murphy (Dromina), J Casey (Youghal, capt), Z Biggane (Charleville); R Dooley (Douglas), Barry Walsh (Killeagh), F O’Brien (Erins Own).

Subs: S O’Callaghan (Aghada) for Galvin (h-t), C McCarthy (Glen Rovers) for J Murphy (h-t), O O’Callaghan (Liscarroll-Churchtown Gaels) for J O’Leary (49), P Walsh (Carrigtwohill) for Dooley (53), B Lynch (Youghal) for O’Flynn (54).

REFEREE: T Gleeson (Dublin).