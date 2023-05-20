Laois caught as Offaly's late salvo snatches a draw

Tailteann Cup Group One: LAOIS 1-11 OFFALY 1-11

Despite playing second fiddle to their neighbours for long stretches, Offaly snatched a most unlikely draw at the expense of Laois in Laois Hire O’Moore Park tonight, scoring 1-3 from the 68th minute onwards to deny the home side a victory that looked inevitable for long stretches.

Billy Sheehan’s men had a huge advantage in terms of size and power, and they used that to great effect, particularly in the first half. Dylan Hyland was the only Offaly forward that made an impact from play consistently and he opened the scoring for his team to level the game at a point each, but Laois controlled the game from there, and didn’t concede again until the 22nd minute.

Patrick O’Sullivan, Damon Larkin and Mark Timmons all kicked classy points as Laois completely dominated possession, owning their own kickouts and competing well on Offaly’s long restarts as well.

Seven first half wides meant they were never out of sight however, at least until two minutes before half-time when Offaly goalkeeper Ian Duffy gambled on catching a hit-and-hope shot on the full instead of letting it bounce, and only succeeded in fumbling it towards Kieran Lillis for a tap in goal, making it 1-8 to 0-5 at half-time.

Two excellent points from Hyland after half-time got the Offaly supporters into the game and opened up the possibility of a high-scoring, high-quality 35 minutes of football. Instead just four points were added over the next half hour, as the two teams played out a dismal, error-ridden contest that featured appalling wastage of gilt-edged chances.

A well-struck point from Niall Corbet on the run looked like the insurance score for Laois, but a high and hopeful ball into the Laois box delivered a goal for Joe Maher, and suddenly Offaly smelled blood in the water and were rampant. Dylan Hyland pointed a free and with Laois visibly tiring, the Faithful men piled on the pressure in the closing minutes, securing a draw thanks to two excellent kicks from Nigel Bracken, the latter from just outside the 45 metre line.

Scorers for Laois: K Lillis 1-0, P Kingston 0-2 M Barry 0-2 (0-1f), D Larkin 0-2, P O’Sullivan 0-2, M Timmons 0-1, C Murphy 0-1, N Corbet 0-1.

Scorers for Offaly: D Hyland 0-4 (0-1f), N Dunne 0-3 (0-1f, 0-1 ’45), J Maher 1-0, N Bracken 0-2, A Sullivan 0-1, C Donnelly 0-1.

Laois: K Roche; S Greene, R Pigott, T Collins; P Kirwan, M Timmons, P O’Sullivan; K Lillis, D Larkin; M Barry, E Lowry, J Finn; E O’Carroll, P Kingston, C Murphy.

Subs: N Corbet for Murphy (54), K Swayne for Finn (59), B Daly for O’Carroll (63), S O’Flynn for Kirwan (64), D Kavanagh for Lowry (70+2).

Offaly: I Duffy; C Donnelly, D Hogan, D Dempsey; L Pearson, P Cunningham, J O’Brien; C McNamee, J McEvoy; J Maher, R McNamee, A Sullivan; C Farrell, N Dunne, D Hyland.

Subs: C Donohoe for O’Brien (half-time), J Evans for Sullivan (half-time), N Bracken for Farrell (56), A Leavy for McEvoy (56), M Tynan for Pearson (68).

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo).