Kilkenny accelerate past diligent Dubs to edge towards Leinster decider

Kilkenny 0-27 Dublin 0-21

Leinster champions Kilkenny put one foot in the provincial final as a solid team display helped them get the better of a troublesome Dublin.

Having taken control of the game with seven unanswered first-half points, a run of six without reply in the closing stages of the second half did the trick as Derek Lyng’s side closed to victory at UPMC Nowlan Park.

The six points, scored by TJ Reid (0-2, frees), Richie Reid, Eoin Cody, Adrian Mullen and Paddy Deegan, did plenty of damage as the Cats moved eight points clear of their rivals with little over five minutes of normal time remaining (0-24 to 0-16). It was a disappointing end for Dublin, who looked sharp from the off and took the game to their hosts.

Reid ended the day with a tally of 0-10, enough to see him break the 600-point barrier in Championship hurling and sneak ahead of Cork's Patrick Horgan as the all-time scoring leader. The Rebel forward could reclaim his crown as early as Sunday.

The visitors were quick out of the blocks and moved into a three-point lead inside the opening 11 minutes (0-4 to 0-1), Donal Burke doing most of the damage with three frees.

The Cats looked a little sluggish in the opening stages, but began to work their way back into the fray. Mossy Keoghan and the impressive David Blanchfield led the way, the latter scoring a point before embarking on a long solo that ended with a Paddy Deegan point to level matters by the 14th minute.

That score marked a change in Kilkenny’s fortunes, but they couldn’t shake Dublin off. Donal Burke, Conor Donohoe, Mark Grogan and Cian Boland all raised white flags, but Tom Phelan and TJ Reid (three frees) kept Kilkenny on level terms.

The final five minutes marked a change in Kilkenny’s form as they raised the tempo and kicked on. With Blanchfield and Darragh Corcoran leading the way from the half-back line they began to dominate possession, resulting in points for Reid (0-2), Cody and Billy Ryan. Dublin ended a 14-minute barren spell with a Grogan point, but a superb score following a long burst forward from corner-back Mikey Butler ensured Derek Lyng’s side had a four-point cushion at the break (0-13 to 0-9).

Dublin did close the gap to a point after the restart, Donal Burke chipping in with two points, but Kilkenny hit back almost immediately, Tom Phelan, Reid (free) and Martin Keoghan restoring their interval cushion. It proved to be a frustrating half for Dublin, who endured a 14-minute barren spell. By the time they found their range again, Kilkenny were out of sight.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid (0-10, frees); Paddy Deegan, Tom Phelan (0-3 each); Adrian Mullen, Martin Keoghan, Eoin Cody (0-2 each); Mikey Butler, David Blanchfield, Richie Reid, Billy Ryan (0-1 each); Billy Drennan (0-1, free).

Scorers for Dublin: Donal Burke (0-10, 0-8 frees); Danny Sutcliffe, Mark Grogan, Dara Purcell (0-2 each); Eoghan O’Donnell, Conor Donohoe, Daire Gray, Cian Boland, Sean Currie (0-1 each).

Kilkenny: Eoin Murphy; Mikey Butler, Huw Lawlor, Tommy Walsh; David Blanchfield, Richie Reid, Darragh Corcoran; Adrian Mullen, Paddy Deegan; Tom Phelan, John Donnelly, Billy Ryan; Martin Keoghan, TJ Reid, Eoin Cody. Subs: Walter Walsh for Ryan, 53 mins; Cian Kenny for Phelan, 57 mins; Padraig Walsh for Corcoran, 61 mins; Cillian Buckley for R Reid (inj), 64 mins; Billy Drennan for TJ Reid, 70 mins.

Dublin: Sean Brennan; Paddy Doyle, Eoghan O’Donnell, Paddy Smyth; Conor Donohoe, Conor Burke, Daire Gray; Mark Grogan, Chris O’Leary; Danny Sutcliffe, Donal Burke, Cian Boland; Sean Currie, Cian O’Sullivan, Paul Crummey. Subs: James Madden for Gray, 46 mins; Alex Considine for Crummey, 48 mins; John Bellew for Grogan, 60 mins; Dara Purcell for Donohoe, 63 mins; Darragh Power for O’Sullivan, 67 mins.

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway).