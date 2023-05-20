Second-half fightback sees Donegal overpower Clare 

CLARE 0-9 DONEGAL 0-14

A storming second-half display by Donegal set them up for victory in this opening All-Ireland SFC Group 4 game in Ennis.

Watched by 2,296 in Cusack Park, Donegal had been poor in the first half but backed by the introduction of Jason McGee they took control thereafter.

Trailing 0-3 to 0-6 at half-time, a couple of Ciarán Thompson points helped Donegal square the game by the 49th minute. Clare managed just one point, an Emmet McMahon free in the 46th minute, in the third quarter.

Hugh McFadden put Donegal ahead for the first time on the hour mark. After Darragh Bohannon equalised, Oisín Gallen sent over his third point and hitting his second Caolan McGonagle doubled his side’s lead in the 64th minute. Two minutes later, substitute Luke McGlynn stretched the advantage to three and Thompson’s fourth point put daylight between the teams.

Clare showed more endeavour from the outset and were three points to no score up by the 10th minute, Pearse Lillis kicking a couple of lovely scores. Donegal eventually opened their account in the 13th minute when Thompson found his range but the visitors looked uninterested for so much of the first half.

A couple of Eoin Cleary points, the first for a foul on Podge Collins and the second an infringement on Daniel Walsh, sent Clare into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead by the 27th minute. Oisín Gallen and Eoghan Bán Gallagher sent over points either side of a McMahon effort.

The only goal opportunity of the opening period fell to John Ross Molloy after Gallagher fed the ball his way in the 34th minute. However, in keeping with Donegal’s miserable first half the chance was fumbled.

Scorers for Clare: E. Cleary (frees), P. Lillis, E. McMahon (1 free) (0-2 each); K. Sexton, D. Bohannon, A. Griffin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Donegal: C. Thompson, O. Gallen (0-4 each); C. McGonagle (0-2); E. Bán Gallagher, H. McFadden, L. McGlynn, R. O’Donnell (0-1 each).

CLARE: S. Ryan; R. Lanigan, C. Brennan, C. Rouine; C. Russell, J. Malone, C. O’Dea; C. O’Connor, D. O’Neill; D. Walsh, E. McMahon, P. Lillis; E. Cleary (c), K. Sexton, P. Collins.

Subs for Clare: D. Bohannon for P. Collins (inj 22); A. Griffin for C. O’Connor (48); B. McNamara for D. O’Neill (53); I. Ugweru for D. Walsh, M. McInerney for C. O’Dea (both 68).

DONEGAL: S. Patton; M. Curran, B. McCole, J.R. Molloy; C. Ward, E. Bán Gallagher (c), O. Doherty; C. McGonagle, R. O’Donnell; D. Ó Baoill, J. Brennan, C. Thompson; C. O’Donnell, O. Gallen, H. McFadden.

Subs for Donegal: J. McGee for J.R. Molloy (h-t); M. O’Reilly for C. Ward (59); L. McGlynn for C. O’Donnell (55); M. O’Reilly for O. Doherty (70+3).

Referee: J. Molloy (Galway).