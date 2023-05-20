Second-half fightback sees Donegal overpower Clare 

Backed by the introduction of Jason McGee at the interval, the visitors outscored the Banner 0-11 to 0-3 after the break
Second-half fightback sees Donegal overpower Clare 

REACHING FOR IT: Jamie Malone of Clare in action against Odhran Doherty of Donegal and Rory O'Donnell of Donegal. Pic: INPHO/Natasha Barton

Sat, 20 May, 2023 - 15:40
John Fogarty

CLARE 0-9 DONEGAL 0-14 

A storming second-half display by Donegal set them up for victory in this opening All-Ireland SFC Group 4 game in Ennis.

Watched by 2,296 in Cusack Park, Donegal had been poor in the first half but backed by the introduction of Jason McGee they took control thereafter.

Trailing 0-3 to 0-6 at half-time, a couple of Ciarán Thompson points helped Donegal square the game by the 49th minute. Clare managed just one point, an Emmet McMahon free in the 46th minute, in the third quarter.

Hugh McFadden put Donegal ahead for the first time on the hour mark. After Darragh Bohannon equalised, Oisín Gallen sent over his third point and hitting his second Caolan McGonagle doubled his side’s lead in the 64th minute. Two minutes later, substitute Luke McGlynn stretched the advantage to three and Thompson’s fourth point put daylight between the teams.

Clare showed more endeavour from the outset and were three points to no score up by the 10th minute, Pearse Lillis kicking a couple of lovely scores. Donegal eventually opened their account in the 13th minute when Thompson found his range but the visitors looked uninterested for so much of the first half.

A couple of Eoin Cleary points, the first for a foul on Podge Collins and the second an infringement on Daniel Walsh, sent Clare into a 0-5 to 0-1 lead by the 27th minute. Oisín Gallen and Eoghan Bán Gallagher sent over points either side of a McMahon effort.

The only goal opportunity of the opening period fell to John Ross Molloy after Gallagher fed the ball his way in the 34th minute. However, in keeping with Donegal’s miserable first half the chance was fumbled.

Scorers for Clare: E. Cleary (frees), P. Lillis, E. McMahon (1 free) (0-2 each); K. Sexton, D. Bohannon, A. Griffin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Donegal: C. Thompson, O. Gallen (0-4 each); C. McGonagle (0-2); E. Bán Gallagher, H. McFadden, L. McGlynn, R. O’Donnell (0-1 each).

CLARE: S. Ryan; R. Lanigan, C. Brennan, C. Rouine; C. Russell, J. Malone, C. O’Dea; C. O’Connor, D. O’Neill; D. Walsh, E. McMahon, P. Lillis; E. Cleary (c), K. Sexton, P. Collins.

Subs for Clare: D. Bohannon for P. Collins (inj 22); A. Griffin for C. O’Connor (48); B. McNamara for D. O’Neill (53); I. Ugweru for D. Walsh, M. McInerney for C. O’Dea (both 68).

DONEGAL: S. Patton; M. Curran, B. McCole, J.R. Molloy; C. Ward, E. Bán Gallagher (c), O. Doherty; C. McGonagle, R. O’Donnell; D. Ó Baoill, J. Brennan, C. Thompson; C. O’Donnell, O. Gallen, H. McFadden.

Subs for Donegal: J. McGee for J.R. Molloy (h-t); M. O’Reilly for C. Ward (59); L. McGlynn for C. O’Donnell (55); M. O’Reilly for O. Doherty (70+3).

Referee: J. Molloy (Galway).

More in this section

Hannah Fitzsimons, Ava Lambert, Fiona Keating, Ava Lynskey, Kate Nolan, Shauna Fallon, Ellen Burke, Michelle McGuigan, Meabh Cah Doubts surround future of camogie's All-Star tours due to split season
The end of the Limerick love-in was always coming The end of the Limerick love-in was always coming
Mayo v Galway - TG4 Ladies Connacht Senior Football Championship Final Mayo's Rachel Kearns almost pursued a path to the Olympic Games
Clare v Kilkenny - Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final

Ruthless Clare roast Cats and march on to first minor final in 13 years

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd