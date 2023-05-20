The end of the Limerick love-in was always coming

It is a proud GAA tradition. Maiden All-Ireland winners or the end of a drought are eagerly embraced by neutrals everywhere. That feeling is understandable. Everyone wants to win just once.

The outpouring of love doesn’t flow forever. Eventually the tap is turned off. It happened to the Clare hurlers in the 1990s. It happened to the Tyrone footballers in the 2000s. It is happening to the Limerick hurlers. Success breeds success. Success breeds a sick-of-them sentiment.

“Previously we played nice football and got nowhere,” recalls six-time Tyrone All-Star Peter Canavan. “We were beat by Meath in the 1996 semi-final. Well and truly walked over. We played some nice football against them, but we couldn’t stand up to their physicality. I suppose Tyrone had to learn the hard way. When you want to win big games in Croke Park, you need physicality and the edge.

“It does turn and you don’t care to be honest. I did not play to please anyone. We played to win. If you have a cohort of lads trying to play to please, I guarantee that team won’t win much.

“In 2003 there was very much a sense, that is brilliant. You felt a lot of support through the country and people wanted to see you win. ‘This is good for the game that a new team wins it.’ Very quickly you got the impression, ‘get back in your box. You’ve done your bit.’

“Absolutely. I’d be telling you a lie if I said it wasn’t there and that you weren’t aware of it. It wasn’t really a motivating factor. It wasn’t about ramming it down anyone’s throat. If that is your only motivation it isn’t going to work.”

Part of the initial celebration is an underdog thing. A sense of pent-up passion intensified by close calls and memorable heartbreak. After years of hurt it is only natural to be happy for them. Tyrone were denied in the 1995 decider in a game that saw Charlie Redmond famously remain on the field after being sent off while Canavan was incorrectly punished for playing the ball on the ground prior to what would have been Seán McLaughlin’s equalising point.

Limerick had a long list of similar sob stories before their breakthrough in 2018. They are now pursuing their fifth Liam McCarthy in six years. That brings a backlash. In an interview with GAA.ie last month, Gearóid Hegarty articulated this. He embraced it.

“I grew up in the era of the great Kilkenny team in the 2000s and even in my household no matter who they were playing you were always supporting the opposition,” he said.

“That's the team you want to be. You want to be the team that everybody wants to lose. There's a reason for that. Because obviously they've been successful as we've been for the last few years.

“We relish that position. We take it on and we use it as a positive. We don't shy away from it.”

Increased exposure brings intense focus. Style of play, the makeup of their squad, supposed transgressions. It all falls beneath the magnifying place. Onlookers grow trigger-happy.

Unlike previous victims, Limerick have to contend with the reality of the 21st century and how social media can impact the ecosystem of an amateur player. This week there were firm denials when inaccurate departure rumours circulated. Already this year Kiely took aim at what he perceived to be a ‘softening up exercise’. That was an attempt to build them up, this will feel like a bid to tear them down.

MADE IT: Tyrone's Peter Canavan is carried in by the crowd in 2005. Pic: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

In 2005, Tyrone took notice of a shift in the ether, yet it was never used as ammunition.

“When we won it the second time, we were solely focused on ourselves,” Canavan says. “We lost Cormac (McAnallen) in 2004 so it was completely different circumstances. That other stuff was never our main focus.”

They experienced tragedy and embodied defiance during this time, but the animosity only grew. Why? Canavan struggles to settle on any particular reason. Too much silverware, an in-your-face attitude, an unapologetic gleam. It all factors in.

In sporting terms, after McAnallen’s shockingly premature death the number three jersey was worn by Ryan McMenamin in the 2005 final. At that stage he was a familiar face nationally, however that season was smeared by a dropped knee and the appeal against his resulting four-week suspension.

In geographical terms they’ve always had no shortage of rivals and with a laugh Canavan says that lingers to this day. In south Derry they love to beat Tyrone, the same is true in Donegal and ardently so in Armagh. Monaghan is no different.

Limerick know that too. Clare consistently put it up to them. Waterford and Tipperary have emptied themselves against them. Cork would only love to put the green wave down. The best performance Galway and Kilkenny mustered in 2022 was versus the defending champions.

They won’t be consumed by it, but they can channel it. Great teams always have. Anthony Daly once recalled the immense pride he took when shown a Sunday Independent column during the 1998 season written by Kevin Cashman, the old Cork hurling writer.

The Clare captain had been captured on television a week previous hissing in the face of Cork’s Fergal McCormack. The paper depicted him as one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse, waging war on the good hurling folk. He laughed at that piece and loved their new standing. That was exactly where they wanted to be.

“There is part of this in the Irish psyche,” says Canavan. “We are very quick to think someone is getting too big for their boots. If you are a neutral looking in, I can’t see how you wouldn’t look in admiration at this Limerick team.

“If it is ever addressed internally, it is only to benefit the team. I’d imagine, I’ve no idea now, I would guess John Kiely might say, ‘we have to accurate in our tackle, be disciplined in our approach.’ He is using it to be productive. If you are off in any shape or form, you are going to be caught. I’d say yes, it is addressed but channelled in a manner to stay focused.

“You can’t ignore trends in the game. In hurling it is throwing the ball now. In football you know things that are in the media or going around at referee meetings. For example, if a referee sees a stretch in a jersey, even if it is a slight tug, you know he will give it. 10, 15 years ago you would get away with that.

“Or it is off-the-ball stuff. The ball might be 80 yards up the pitch, but a referee is turning his head and looking at what is happening in the corner at the other end. If you know that, you will play along as a corner forward. Try to make a run and pick up a free.

“I’ve often said this to underage groups before. It is a great lesson. Some of the most successful players I’ve ever played with, they were not good enough to represent the county as minors. They ended up winning All-Irelands and All-Stars because of their mentality. Can you deal with it when things turn against you?”