Callinan and McBrien to make championship debuts as McStay names Mayo side for Kerry trip 

David McBrien and Sam Callinan have impressed since coming into the Mayo full-back line. 
GIVEN THE NOD: Mayo’s Sam Callinan in action against Sligo’s Conor Johnston. Pic: David Farrell Photography

Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 10:13
Shane Donovan

Mayo manager Kevin McStay has handed defenders David McBrien and Sam Callinan championship debuts for the round-robin opener against Kerry in Killarney this Saturday (throw-in, 3pm).

McBrien and Callinan are two of three changes to the side that lost out to McStay's former charges, Roscommon in the Connacht semi-final. 

McBrien replaces Eoghan McLoughlin, while under-20 star Callinan gets the nod ahead of Donnacha McHugh. The other alteration sees James Carr named ahead of Tommy Conroy in the full forward line.

Conor Loftus anchors the defence from centre-back, where he is flanked by captain Paddy Durcan and Stephen Coen.

Matthew Ruane and Diarmuid O'Connor continue their midfield partnership. The now familiar Mayo front six is retained for the Fitzgerald Stadium clash, with Aidan O'Shea again stationed in the full-forward line. 

Mayo: C Reape; J Coyne, D McBrien, S Callinan; P Durcan, C Loftus, S Coen; M Ruane, D O'Connor; F McDonagh, J Carney, J Flynn; A O'Shea, J Carr, R O'Donoghue.

Subs: R Byrne, T Conroy, J Doherty, E Hession, D McHale, D McHugh, E McLaughlin, K McLaughlin, P O'Hora, P Towey, B Tuohy. 

