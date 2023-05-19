Bonner back as Tipperary make four changes for Limerick  

Rhys Shelly takes Barry Hogan's place in goals
Bonner back as Tipperary make four changes for Limerick  

Tipperary’s Patrick Maher   ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 08:02
John Fogarty

Tipperary make four changes from the side that started their draw against Cork for Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 4 game against Limerick in Thurles.

Jason Forde is the only enforced change as Mark Kehoe, who impressed as his replacement in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, comes into attack alongside Patrick “Bonner” Maher for Forde and Seán Ryan.

Rhys Shelly takes the place of Barry Hogan in goals as Eoghan Connolly replaces Johnny Ryan in defence.

TIPPERARY (SHC v Limerick): R. Shelly; C. Barrett, M. Breen, R. Maher; E. Connolly, B. O’Mara, S. Kennedy; D. McCormack, A. Tynan; C. Stakelum, P. Maher, N. McGrath (c); J. Morris, G. O’Connor, M. Kehoe. Subs: B. Hogan, C. Bowe, S. Callanan, J. Campion, P. Campion, J. Fogarty, E. Heffernan, B. McGrath, J. McGrath, J. Ryan, S. Ryan.

TIPPERARY (SFC v Down): M. O’Reilly; S. O’Connell (c), J. Feehan, W. Eviston; K. Fahey, C. O’Shaughnessy, Colman Kennedy; P. Feehan, Conall Kennedy; E. Moloney, J. Kennedy, L. Boland; M. Russell, S. Quirke, S. O’Connor. Subs: C. O’Mahony, D. Brennan, D. Carew, R. Collins, T. Doyle, J. Lawrence, D. Leahy, J. Morris, M. O’Shea, E. Power, K. Ryan.

More in this section

Limerick v Clare - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 Casey and Hegarty named to start for Kiely's Limerick 
Cork v Waterford - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 Cork captain O'Donoghue returns as Ryan makes four changes
Kerry ease past Limerick to set up Rebels rematch  Kerry ease past Limerick to set up Rebels rematch 
#Tipperary GAA
<p>TRIED AND TRUSTED: Kerry manager Jack O'Connor. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile</p>

O'Connor names unchanged Kerry side for Mayo clash 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd