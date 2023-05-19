Bonner back as Tipperary make four changes for Limerick  

Tipperary make four changes from the side that started their draw against Cork for Sunday’s Munster SHC Round 4 game against Limerick in Thurles.
Jason Forde is the only enforced change as Mark Kehoe, who impressed as his replacement in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, comes into attack alongside Patrick “Bonner” Maher for Forde and Seán Ryan.
Rhys Shelly takes the place of Barry Hogan in goals as Eoghan Connolly replaces Johnny Ryan in defence.
R. Shelly; C. Barrett, M. Breen, R. Maher; E. Connolly, B. O’Mara, S. Kennedy; D. McCormack, A. Tynan; C. Stakelum, P. Maher, N. McGrath (c); J. Morris, G. O’Connor, M. Kehoe. Subs: B. Hogan, C. Bowe, S. Callanan, J. Campion, P. Campion, J. Fogarty, E. Heffernan, B. McGrath, J. McGrath, J. Ryan, S. Ryan.
M. O’Reilly; S. O’Connell (c), J. Feehan, W. Eviston; K. Fahey, C. O’Shaughnessy, Colman Kennedy; P. Feehan, Conall Kennedy; E. Moloney, J. Kennedy, L. Boland; M. Russell, S. Quirke, S. O’Connor. Subs: C. O’Mahony, D. Brennan, D. Carew, R. Collins, T. Doyle, J. Lawrence, D. Leahy, J. Morris, M. O’Shea, E. Power, K. Ryan.