Kildare's home clash with Dublin to be played at Nowlan Park

Kildare's home game against Dublin in their All-Ireland SFC Group 3, Round 2 game will take place in UPMC Nowlan Park.
As Newbridge's St Conleth's Park is currently unavailable due to reconstruction and their centre of excellence in Hawkfield is unsuitable, Kildare had to nominate another venue agreeable with the Central Competitions Control Committee.
To accommodate the added interest in the game, the Kilkenny venue, which has three seated stands, will host the re-run of last month's Leinster semi-final, which Dublin won by two points.
That same June weekend seven years ago, Dublin's Leinster quarter-final against Laois was played at Nowlan Park when 16,764 people attended.
As provincial champions and runners-up have home advantage in Round 1, Leinster winners Dublin face Roscommon in their opening Sam Maguire Cup game on Sunday week. Kildare's first fixture is away to Connacht finalists Sligo this Sunday.
The details for the final round games to be played at neutral venues have not been decided yet. However, it is unlikely the Dublin-Sligo game will be staged at Croke Park.