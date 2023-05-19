Colm Collins says his Clare side are “in a good place” for Saturday’s Sam Maguire Cup Group 4 opener against Donegal after taking the lessons from the Munster final loss to Kerry.

Collins made no secret of his dismay with the performance in Limerick last Sunday week but maintains his players “haven’t become a bad team overnight” and are embracing this game in Ennis as the start of their championship.

“There is no doubt we were extremely disappointed with our display in the Munster final,” Collins said of the 14-point defeat when they shipped five goals. “You have to give credit to the opposition obviously but at the same time we wouldn’t have been happy with ourselves and how we played. Everybody, all the lads, were hurting.

“So, it’s just a matter of reframing the whole thing, saying, ‘This is it, our championship starts on Saturday and we have a chance to redeem ourselves after that performance’. We’ve worked on trying to avoid repeating some of the silly mistakes we made in the Munster final but overall the time since has been very productive and the lads are in a good place for this Saturday.”

Part of moving on from the Kerry game is realising that it wasn’t good enough but appreciating that Clare are in the top 16 on merit, says Collins. All-Ireland quarter-finalist last year, a Division 2 side for seven seasons and beating Cork and Limerick on their way to facing Kerry, there is plenty of credit in the bank.

“You saw one of the best teams in the world in Real Madrid being torn apart by Manchester City and at times it felt like a Premier League team against one from the Vauxhall Conference, and when things go against you it’s very hard to stop it and that’s what happened to us.

“But I think we’ve a good side, a lot of good players, and we didn’t become a bad team overnight. The lads will be delighted to have the opportunity to atone for that display. These are a tremendous bunch of players and I feel so lucky to have them. They put in a shift every time we ask them and they were as disappointed as we were.

“The lads are very clued-in and they think long and hard about what they’re doing and they would have been unhappy with a lot of aspects of our play in the Munster final.”

Collins expects Aidan O’Rourke’s Donegal side to be smarting too having also been relegation this year and then losing to Down in an Ulster quarter-final. Clare were demoted seven places further down the league but Collins is expecting an even contest in Cusack Park.

“I don’t expect there to be any difference. Donegal are a proud football county with a great tradition and I’m expecting a serious game but I’m also expecting a serious game from Clare. I wouldn’t expect there to be much in it.”