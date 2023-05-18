Michael Fennelly: Time to ditch hurling's provincial championships

Kilkenny great Michael Fennelly reckons hurling's provincial championships aren't working and should be discarded in favour of two mixed groups.

The eight-time All-Ireland winner and former Offaly manager said that the 'Leinster' championships makes little sense to him for starters, with Antrim and Galway both participating.

He reckons it would make more sense to rip up the script and to go with two groups that contain a mix of Munster and Leinster teams, as well as Antrim and Galway.

It's a novel take on a Championship structure that typically delivers plenty of exciting games and which, compared to football's structures, has generated much less debate or calls for overhaul.

"It's a funny one...Leinster...the Leinster championship has an Ulster team and a Connacht team in there, they are trying to repair it to do different things but it's not Leinster anymore so I'm not sure why we even call it that name any more, to be honest, if you are talking about the geography side of things," said Fennelly at the launch of the Electric Ireland GAA minor championships.

"The whole structure is unusual. There's no relegation in Munster but there is relegation in Leinster. There are a lot of things that are not overly right with the structure at the moment.

"I get the steps that were made to try and boost it and to make Leinster stronger. Galway were in Connacht on their own and Antrim in the last couple of years have progressed on, which is great to see.

"But, like, there is no relegation in Munster so there is one rule for one group and not for the other. It is just a bit unusual to see. There's a lot of people giving out about structures and systems and I don't like to jump on the bandwagon to be honest.

"But I would have said five or six years ago that it wasn't working and I think they should just open it up to two groups and do a draw and make it more exciting and much more fair."

Fennelly's native Kilkenny will host Dublin on Saturday evening. The expectation is that the Cats and Galway will ultimately claim the top two positions and that Wexford will need to beat Kilkenny in the final round to leapfrog Dublin into third position and the final qualification place for the All-Ireland series.

"I think so," agreed Fennelly of that prediction. "I think the Wexford-Dublin game a couple of weeks ago was massive for both teams. Dublin pipped it. So yeah, I think that Wexford-Kilkenny one is going to be big. It could even be important for Kilkenny to win to progress to the final themselves. Either way, Kilkenny will be looking to win their last two games without a doubt, to make sure of qualification and to make sure of a Leinster final."

Interestingly, Fennelly's Shamrocks club colleague TJ Reid, 35, will become the oldest player to start a Championship game for Kilkenny since 1984 if he lines out against Dublin.

"He is big into the S&C side of things to be fair to him and has built himself into a machine," said Fennelly. "He's still hurling to a high level and his skillset hasn't diminished."