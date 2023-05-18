Pat Ryan keen to reward Cork supersubs

There ain’t too much Pat Ryan doesn’t already know about his Cork charges. Ever before he ascended to the top job in the county, Ryan had got a good, long look under the bonnet from his two seasons as coach/selector under Kieran Kingston and his two seasons as U20 boss.

Sunday’s spin to Ennis will leave him better informed again. How could it not? A fixture that will go a distance to deciding Cork’s championship fate. A “knockout” fixture, as Ryan describes it. A sellout fixture on opposition turf. A buoyant opposition.

Sunday will reveal plenty, that’s for sure.

“We've seen a lot of character from our fellas in lots of different games all year. But obviously this is a higher-stakes match again. This will reveal [the] character big time of our fellas,” said the Cork manager.

“Against Tipp, we came back from five down, got it level, they got a goal, then we went back down and drew level again. We were nearly beaten three or four times in that match, but fellas kept fighting and fighting. That's what is going to be needed above in Clare.

“We all know that we have plenty of hurlers, plenty of skill level, plenty of pace and fitness, but we need to be showing that character and resilience all the time. And if we can show that on Sunday, we'll be very hard to beat.”

So much of the pluck and fight shown late on against Tipp when reeling in a five-point deficit with seven minutes remaining was carried by those who had come in off the bench. The impact provided by the likes of Shane Kingston, Luke Meade, and Brian Hayes means management have a couple of tough calls to make prior to Thursday evening’s team announcement.

Having such a deep bench is most welcome. But as Ryan points out, you can’t reward bench impact with another stint in the stand. Robbie O’Flynn’s injury-enforced absence means there’ll be promotion for at least one forward held in reserve two weeks ago.

“You can't keep trying the same trick, is the one thing I'd say. If you are asking fellas to play well off the bench, you have to try and reward them, as well.

“Whatever way we go with it, we have plenty of guys who can give us an impact off the bench. We'd be looking to start our best 15 that can take Clare on. And then we'll be expecting the lads that come on to make a difference, as well.”

Cork, according to Ryan, are looking at Sunday as knockout. Get the job done in Ennis and the following weekend’s assignment in the backyard of the All-Ireland champions will carry no jeopardy. Fail to get the job done and their season is on the line going to Limerick.

“It is a huge match. We've an opportunity to be qualified out of Munster. Huge carrot for us, huge carrot for Clare. I was in Thurles [for Clare-Waterford], you could see they have a fair following.

“It was fantastic that we managed to dampen their expectations a small bit by winning the U20 on Monday. That was vital that we could win that game after losing the minor to them. We are going in on Sunday as a county with a bit of momentum.”