Carney snatches dramatic win for Offaly

Fionn Carney fired a dramatic late winning point to secure Offaly a home Leinster MFC semi-final clash with Dublin next Wednesday.

Leading against Louth for much of their quarter-final in Tullamore, Offaly fell behind late on and required Carney's intervention three minutes into stoppage time to secure the 2-11 to 1-13 win.

Offaly looked like they might make easier work of it when they scored perhaps the fastest ever goal at the ground - after just 13 seconds.

Cian Bracken fired that one and added a point to help the hosts into a 1-2 to 0-0 lead.

But a Pearse Grimes-Murphy goal for Louth was a strong response and set in motion a tit-for-tat scoring encounter which went all the way.

Kaelem Bryan's 26th minute goal for Offaly left them 2-6 to 1-7 clear at half-time but Louth pulled it back to level terms before moving ahead through Adam Gillespie.

Grimes-Murphy and Lorcan Buckley were also on the mark with important Louth points but Offaly came good when it counted, Cillian Foran levelling it again in the 58th minute.

It remained that way until the 63rd minute when Carney struck the winner.

Meanwhile, Meath came from seven points down at half-time to defeat hosts Wexford by 3-14 to 1-11 - securing a semi-final against Kildare, who will have home advantage.

With group winners Kildare and Dublin already through to next Wednesday's semi-finals, and Offaly qualifying from the earlier quarter-final, Meath reeled off second-half goals from Cormac Liggan, Cian Commons and Michael McIvor to secure a slightly flattering nine-point win.

Rory Gilbert had put Wexford in the driving seat initially with a third minute goal and with free-taker Harry Murphy on form - he struck 0-7 overall - they led 1-8 to 0-4 at half-time.

After striking seven first-half wides Meath finally retuned their radar and were back level by the 46th minute, 1-10 to 1-10, before pushing on for the win.