Cork will go for the jugular against Clare says Lorcán McLoughlin

Former Cork hurler Lorcán McLoughlin believes Pat Ryan’s side will look to adopt the same tactic as Tipperary and go for the jugular in Cusack Park on Sunday.

Tipperary scored five goals in the opener with Clare last month and having scored four against Tipperary last Saturday week, registering 12 in five Allianz Hurling League round games, McLoughlin senses Cork will be aiming to hurt the home side the same way.

“There is nothing more dangerous than a Cork team that hits form,” says the Kanturk man. “As long as I can remember, Cork can beat anyone on their day, it’s as simple as that. Ennis is a difficult spot to go to but Cork will be going out believing they can win there. They can’t rely on other results going their way when this Munster championship is so tight.

“Clare are in form after winning the last two but have also lost a game and Tipp showed that you can get goals against them. I imagine Cork will do something similar, going for goals and going at that defence with their pace.”

A member of the 2013 Cork team that lost the All-Ireland final replay to Clare alongside Seamus Harnedy, Patrick Horgan and Conor Lehane, McLoughlin isn’t surprised that the three thirtysomethings are still making significant contributions to the cause.

“In terms of preparation and the time they put into it, they’re brilliant. They’ve managed themselves well. They’re lucky in that they haven’t had many serious injuries and they’ve constantly been top performers with their clubs and division.

“Patrick Horgan, some people write him off but he’s shown in this championship he’s still a huge part of this Cork team and Seamus Harnedy is still proving that he is vital from a physical perspective in the forward line.”

Luke Meade and Brian Hayes may also have shouts but it would seem Lehane and Shane Kingston are competing for the starting role vacated by the injured Robbie O’Flynn. Lehane’s involvement from the start could be a completely tactical decision, McLoughlin feels.

“Pat Ryan is shrewd. It’ll be a combination of who is doing well in training and horses for courses. He’s picking a team on form at the moment and if they see Conor Lehane exposing a weakness in the opposition then he’ll start.

“Seamie’s positioning, be it in the full-forward or half-forward line, will depend on how they can attack the opposition. The three could start the next day but it’ll be about getting the mix right between pace and experience.”

Having been coached by Ryan in 2016 and ‘17, McLoughlin is certain the Sarsfields man will make the right call.

“Super, super man as a coach and getting the best out of players. Tactically, he’s very astute as well. He’ll make subtle changes to the team that will target weaknesses in the opposition’s defence whether it’s bring in pace or switching positions. They mightn’t seem like much but they can make a lot of space for forwards.

“I think fellas are responding to him. He was coach with Kieran Kingston and he brought a huge amount of energy and players really bought into him. He has the experience of working with Sars and the U20s and he just gets hurling.

“He’s very big on pace and the skills of the game and total hurling. Backs need to able to take scores. Forwards need to be able to defend. Being the best you can be at the basics.”