Kerry's close shaves: 10 times the Kingdom narrowly defended proud Killarney record 

If you consider Croke Park as Dublin’s home venue, their unbeaten championship run there between 2015 and 2021 lasted 37 games, two shy of Kerry’s current proud SFC record in Killarney.

Seeing as they haven't drawn as many times as Kerry have in Fitzgerald Stadium – two as opposed to Kerry’s five – not to mention their stretch included six All-Ireland finals and another half dozen semi-final ties, Dublin’s achievement is far greater.

However, Kerry’s haul is handsome and one they will want to extend to 40 when Mayo, a team who up to last year had not lost a league game in Kerry since 2009 (four wins and one defeat), come to Killarney.

Ahead of what should be the biggest challenge to that record in four years, here are the 10 times, in reverse chronological order and featuring Cork all but once, Kerry have come under most pressure since last losing to the Rebels by three points in the 1995 Munster final in Fitzgerald Stadium.

2019 Munster final, Killarney – beat Cork 1-19 to 3-10

Cork were level 12 minutes into the second half and Paul Geaney was later sent off but the visitors, despite scoring three goals up to that point through Luke Connolly (two) and Brian Hurley, couldn’t push on for a famous win.

2015 Munster final, Killarney – drew with Cork, 2-15 to 3-12

Fionn Fitzgerald saved the day for the hosts with his shinned equalising point in additional time. Cork led by a point going into the last eight minutes of normal time and were still up when Colm O’Neill’s 45 strayed wide before Fitzgerald redeemed Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s side.

2013 Munster final, Killarney – beat Cork, 1-16 to 0-17

Nine points better than Cork early in the second half, Kerry clearly took their foot off the pedal but then Cork showed grit to slice that deficit to two points in the closing stages. In injury-time, a young Hurley took aim for a goal but Brendan Kealy was able to prevent it with his feet and the cup was Kerry’s.

2010 Munster semi-final, Killarney – drew with Cork, 0-15 to 0-15

Another last gasper for Kerry as Colm Cooper forced the game to a replay. One of the most agonising for Cork as they were four up in the middle of the second half and saw a couple of late goal opportunities go astray. Indeed, Cork didn’t score from the 53rd minute on.

2009 Munster semi-final, Killarney – drew with Cork, 0-13 to 1-10

DRAGGED: Cork goalkeeper Alan Quirke dives to his left as Kerry's Colm Cooper kicks his side's penalty wide. Picture: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

It was Bryan Sheehan’s turn to be saviour on this occasion as he kicked over an additional time free. Cork had been the better side, going five points up in the second half, but the neighbours refused to be beaten. Tomás Ó Sé played a pivotal role, scoring a late point and winning Sheehan’s free.

2007 Munster final, Killarney – beat Cork, 1-15 to 1-13

The first time in 21 years that they claimed the provincial title against Cork in Killarney, Kieran Donaghy and Seán O’Sullivan sent over the last couple of scores to give Kerry the cushion. However, they were living dangerously as Cork missed a goal opening and had a decent shout for a penalty rejected.

2006 Munster final, Killarney – drew with Cork, 0-10 to 0-10

Paul Galvin of Kerry tries to evade Kieran O'Connor and Michael Prout of Cork in 2006. Picture: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

This was Cork’s turn to rescue a draw as James Masters obliged with an equalising free. And yet Cork had been seven points up in the first half only for Anthony Lynch to be dismissed just before half-time. Kieran Donaghy followed him for a second yellow card in the second half.

2004 Munster final replay, Killarney – beat Limerick 3-10 to 2-9

Limerick shot into a seven-point first half but were pegged back before the period was over courtesy of Colm Cooper and Dara Ó Cinnéide (penalty) goals. Muiris Gavin brought Limerick within a point but Ó Cinnéide sent over three late frees to eventually subdue the late Liam Kearns’ side.

2002 Munster semi-final, Killarney – drew with Cork, 0-8 to 0-8

On the day Ireland were knocked out of the World Cup by Spain, Kerry and Cork played out this stalemate in torrential rain. The scoreline said plenty about the difficult conditions. Colin Corkery had put Cork ahead until Seamus Moynihan won a 65th minute free, which Mike Frank Russell sent over.

1998 Munster semi-final, Killarney – beat Cork 1-14 to 1-11

BIG GUNS: Dara O'Cinnéide of Kerry tussles with Larry Tompkins of Cork. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Larry Tompkins was playing, and managing Cork, in this tense tussle, which was decided by Maurice Fitzgerald’s goal. Cork were two points to the good with 14 minutes left largely due to an Alan O’Regan goal. Kerry’s inside side contributed 1-10 from play.