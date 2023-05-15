Ben Cunningham hits out at U20 rule after man of the match performance

Cork U20 star Ben Cunningham reckons it is “an absolute disgrace” that Eoin Downey and Adam Hogan were unable to play in the U20 Munster final on Monday night.

Cork senior panellist Downey and Clare’s Hogan could not play in the decider due to the seven-day eligibility rule governing U20 players. The rule has been severely criticised in recent weeks by several managers. Before the final, Cork U20 boss Ben O’Connor labelled it “a pure joke.” Clare play Cork in Round 4 of the 2023 Munster Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday May 21.

Cunningham was named Man of the Match after scoring nine points as Cork secured a two-point victory in the Gaelic Grounds. Speaking to Spórt TG4 as he collected his award, the St Finbarr's man urged the GAA to revisit the rule.

“I’m just so proud of the lads, so happy to be with this team. I just have to comment on the situation with Eoin Downey. In my opinion it is an absolute disgrace. Adam Hogan is the same on the other side. The best players at our age want to be playing in these games in the Munster final.

“I don’t see why they can’t do it. Eoin would have no problem playing today and playing again in six days’ time. I just think the GAA need to look at it.

“Ben said it a couple of weeks ago. The people up there, they don’t know what they are doing if they won’t allow two players play in a Munster final. That is all I have to say.”

In his post-match interview, O’Connor said he was hopeful they could call on Downey for their next fixture.

“That depends on what the rules are, depending when it is played. We are hoping after this everyone stands up and sees you should have all your star players. Eoin Downey was playing college hurling Thursday in January and February and he was playing senior league with Cork on Sunday.

“If we can’t manage this time of the year I don’t know where we are going. Look, that is out of our hands. We are just hoping everyone sees sense. All the fellas who are good enough, he is being punished for being good. That is the problem.

“He is too good for playing 20s, so he is playing senior. If you are too good for something, that is like they got rid of Anthony Nash’s penalty because he got very good at them. We are trying to punish everything good in our game all the time.”