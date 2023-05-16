Brendan Rogers happy Derry are keeping up their end of the bargain

For this particular rollercoaster clash Brendan Rogers had a front row seat. He scored a goal and two points in the first half of the Ulster final, received a black card in the second and came back on in extra-time to help Derry recover a two-point deficit and ultimately force penalties.

From that point on, he was just another helpless onlooker.

“I wasn’t picked against Down in the McKenna Cup and I wasn’t picked again today. I have to step up in training and show my worth,” he said post-match. Derry’s five selected penalty takers were Shane McGuigan, Conor Glass, Ciaran McFaul, Paul Cassidy and Conor Doherty. Cassidy had his effort saved.

“I said to those fellas, that we are backing them 100%. Pick what way you want to go, take your shot. Whatever happens, happens. But we back you 100%. That’s the way we approach our gameplay. We are in it together.”

In the 72-minute Derry led by one when a Rory Grugan shot dropped short into Odhrán Lynch’s hands. He fed Rogers who laid off to Paul Cassidy but Jarly Óg Burns pounced. In the end, Rogers pulled him down and limped off. He did not return until over 11 minutes later. At that stage it was advantage Armagh on a 0-14 to 1-10 scoreline.

It is remarkable to note Rogers’ involvement in Derry’s next five scores. He provided a secondary assist with his pass to Ethan Doherty that led to a Shane McGuigan free. It was his run and assist that helped McGuigan to his next point. He had another secondary assist with his drive forward and handpass to Conor Doherty before Niall Toner’s late free and he was the outlet who collected the ball and swung it to the terrace side before Lachlan Murray’s final score.

“It is frustrating in many ways. Maybe it was a bit of a blessing. I took a bit of cramp when I was coming off, so I was able to refresh myself before I came back on.

“It is not something you want to be in. I felt absolutely disappointed that I had let my team down and they had that shot to win it and it dropped short. Still nervy when we were one or two points down in injury time. But it excited me that I had the opportunity to get back and help my teammates again.”

Rogers made his senior debut eight years ago. That season ended in an Ulster semi-final loss to Tyrone. It took another six campaigns for them to win a single Ulster championship match. They are now back-to-back champions. Is he conscious of what it means to the county? Is he ever.

“It is very important. I was about when Derry was unsuccessful there very recently and it is an unbelievably lonely place. No one is even talking about the game but now you see kids coming about. I had something like 18 kids call to my door yesterday asking me about the game: How is Derry football going? Will you come out and play with us in the park? All those kinds of things.

“That is what this is doing for kids in the area. It is getting them out, getting them off social media, getting them off the Xbox.

"It sounds so small but what that does in the lifestyle of the people in your county, your community, it is unreal. And it is happy days that it gets back to the supporters who follow it. That is special.

"Doing back-to-back titles is obviously very difficult in Ulster given the calibre of the teams in it, there are a lot of division 1 and 2 teams. It is highly competitive.

“Yes, we are aware it is special and maybe it is me showing my age - I'm 29 boys - you are totally aware, but it only happens the more we stay focused. It only happens if we train well. It only happens if we work hard so we have to keep our end of the bargain to get that support out all the time.

"If you start losing or getting into bad ruts or bad habits, it just doesn't happen. You don't get the support and we love it. We love seeing everyone out.”