Dalo's Hurling Show: Is Waterford’s pi squared hurling overcomplicating a simple game?

Are Waterford playing to their strengths?
And were they lacking a few key one-percenters.
Why Brian Lohan must be sleeping easily.
What will be the Tipp mindset facing Limerick?
And much more...
In association with Renault Ireland.
Are Waterford playing to their strengths?
And were they lacking a few key one-percenters.
Why Brian Lohan must be sleeping easily.
What will be the Tipp mindset facing Limerick?
And much more...
In association with Renault Ireland.
Get the latest news from the world of sport along with the best opinion from our outstanding team of sport writers, direct to your inbox every Friday
Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writersSign up
Monday, May 15, 2023 - 1:00 PM
Monday, May 15, 2023 - 1:00 PM
Monday, May 15, 2023 - 3:00 PM
© Irish Examiner Ltd