Dalo's Hurling Show: Is Waterford’s pi squared hurling overcomplicating a simple game?

Shane McGrath, TJ Ryan and Mark Landers review the weekend's hurling and look ahead to a crunch weekend in the Munster Championship.
Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 15:04

Are Waterford playing to their strengths?

And were they lacking a few key one-percenters.

Why Brian Lohan must be sleeping easily.

What will be the Tipp mindset facing Limerick?

And much more...

  

