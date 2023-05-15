Kieran McGeeney: 'Penalties are a funny thing'

Two up with the final minutes of extra-time ticking down, Armagh stood on the cusp of ending their 15-year wait for an Ulster title. At that point did Kieran McGeeney think they were going to hold on?

“It is always hard to know,” he said after his side ultimately lost the provincial decider against Derry on penalties. “The game is such a funny game. Tackles, the breeze, stuff like that. When you look at it again, I’m sure it was even stevens. It is just disappointing. Very disappointing.”

The shootout score was 3-1 with Rian O’Neill, Ethan Rafferty and Aidan Nugent all failing to convert their efforts. Odhran Lynch saved all three, but McGeeney was content they had put enough practice into the set-piece and that they were not hindered by the fact Rafferty recently moved back as a goalkeeper.

“He was a goalkeeper when he was young and that is why we have him in there. He has done goalkeeping, might not have the experience behind him but then we get a lot of plusses out of him during game time.

"Every session we take penalties. It's a thing now you just have to get it. Penalties are a funny thing. It is not like a skillset; it is a pressure thing being able to deal with that. two penalties in front of you there are so many permutations. In fairness to the keeper, three penalties that were hit were good penalties round the corner. They were good saves; they weren't bad penalties.”

There were fine margins all over including when Jarly Óg Burns opted to fist over a late goal chance.

“Hindsight is a great thing. Sure, we would all win the lotto that way,” McGeeney said in summary.

“I thought the fellas gave everything. They died with their boots on. We did not play to our potential but then Derry might feel the same.

“We have something in us. We just need a wee spark to get it going.”

They move to the All-Ireland series in a group with Galway, Tyrone and Westmeath.

“A tough ask, that is why you want to stop at the top table. Find out where you are in these games and hopefully the boys will be able to pick themselves up and do themselves justice.”