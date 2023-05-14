Colm O'Rourke: Meath resurrection will take 'months and years'

Tailteann Cup Group 2

Meath 1-19 Tipperary 0-11

Colm O'Rourke has admitted that he's playing 'the long game' with his new look Meath team and that it will take 'months and years rather than weeks' for the investment to pay off.

The Royals comfortably dispatched Tipperary on Saturday despite handing out nine Championship debuts across two games - the win over Tipp and the Leinster SFC loss to Offaly - with one newcomer, Trim's Aaron Lynch, shooting an impressive 1-3 against the 2020 Munster champions.

Meath looked short on confidence in the opening half and led by just 0-7 to 0-4 at half-time but O'Rourke's direction to 'be even more adventurous' worked a treat as they opened up with some of their best play in months.

It was Meath's first win since beating Clare in the National League in early February and they will head to Waterford next weekend as favourites to collect another Group 2 win.

"I don't think any other Meath team that I've been involved in had any more commitment than these lads so we are playing the long game here," said two-time All-Ireland winner O'Rourke. "Six made their Championship debuts against Offaly, three more played in the Championship for the first time against Tipperary so it's a young team and I think that if people are patient with them that we have a big future.

"When you have such a willing group of players, I think the road can take us a long way. It's going to take months and years rather than weeks but we'll get there."

Jordan Morris struck four points for Meath but picked up a second yellow card in the last passage of play after a tangle that left Tipperary defender Shane O'Connell, also booked, with a ripped shirt.

The other negative for Meath was the apparent hamstring injury picked up by Jack O'Connor which looks set to sideline him for a number of weeks.

Tipp started strongly with the game's opening three points but faded out and picked up two more fresh injuries. Cathal Deely left the pitch after 10 minutes and former hurling star Steven O'Brien was replaced at half-time.

Tipperary coach Declan Browne conceded that after the encouraging start they 'fell apart again'.

"I suppose we conceded 1-3 or 1-4 in a short space of time," said Browne, referencing Lynch's 43rd-minute goal which came shortly after a Stephen Quirke shot at goal at the other end was blocked.

"Certain periods of the game just let us down. I think we were great in the first half and we were happy enough at half-time but again, Meath got a run on us and we fell away slightly."

Scorers for Meath : A Lynch (1-3, 1 free 1 mark); J Morris (0-4); T O'Reilly, M Costello (2 frees) (0-3 each); J O'Connor (0-2); C Gray, J Flynn (1 free), D Keogan, D Lenihan (0-1).

Scorers for Tipperary: J Kennedy (0-3, 0-1 45); M O'Reilly (1 free, 1 45), S O'Brien (1 mark), M Russell (1 free)(0-2 each); L McGrath, Colman Kennedy (0-1 each).

MEATH : S Brennan; A O'Neill, R Ryan, M Flood; D Keogan, P Harnan, S Coffey; R Jones, C Gray; C O'Sullivan, J Flynn, J O'Connor; J Morris, M Costello, A Lynch.

Subs: T O'Reilly for Flynn (h/t); H O'Higgins for O'Neill (50); D McGowan for Jones & C Hickey for O'Connor (59); D Lenihan for O'Sullivan (60).

TIPPERARY : M O'Reilly; W Eviston, J Feehan, S O'Connell; K Fahey, C O'Shaughnessy, K Ryan; P Feehan, C Kennedy; C Deely, J Kennedy, T Doyle; S O'Brien, S Quirke, M O'Shea.

Subs : R Collins for Deely (10); S O'Connor for O'Brien (h/t); M Russell for Doyle (46); L McGrath for O'Shea (46); C Kennedy for P Feehan (59).

Referee : B Griffin (Kerry).