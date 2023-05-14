Win over Carrigtwohill keeps Sarsfields on top 

Cork Senior Hurling League

Sarsfields continue to set the pace in Division 1 of the Red FM Cork SHL after their win over Carrigtwohill on Sunday. The win moved them onto 12 points from six games, and with three rounds to play they are in pole position to reach the final. Below them, locked on nine points are Fr O’Neill’s and Blackrock with O’Neill’s usurping Douglas in the top three as a result of their victory over the city side on Friday night.

Sars saw off Carrigtwohill on a scoreline of 0-24 to 1-9 with Aaron Myers again their top man as he split the posts 13 times. The McCarthy cousins, Cathal and Colm, both hit a brace of points, as did Shane O’Regan, while for Carrig Tomás Hogan hit 0-2 from play and Jamie McCarthy struck for the game’s only major.

Fr O’Neill’s made it four consecutive wins as they enjoyed a comprehensive 3-17 to 1-12 home victory over Douglas. Kevin O’Sullivan was their top scorer with 1-7, Liam O’Driscoll and Jason Hankard hit the other goals while Billy Dunne pilfered 0-5 from play. Stand-in goalkeeper Eoin Conway also impressed, along with Mark O’Keeffe and Cillian Broderick, while Diarmuid O’Mahony and Mark O’Connor raised the green flags for Douglas.

Blackrock made their way to nine points as a result of their 0-19 to 0-16 win over Erin’s Own in Church Road on Friday. Kevin O’Keeffe hit 0-8 for the Rockies and Tadhg Deasy and Fionn Coleman 0-2 each while Eoin Murphy hit 0-6 for Erin’s Own, and starlet Óran O’Regan registered 0-3 to leave the sides deadlocked on 0-16 each with the game in injury time. Niall Cashman then edged Blackrock in front before two more points from O’Keeffe made sure of their victory.

Up in Páirc Uí Chonaire, Daire Connery was instrumental in Na Piarsaigh’s 2-14 to 1-11 win over Kanturk. He hit 0-6, five of which came from play as Seán Paul Cooke hit 1-2 and Shane Forde 1-1 for the northsiders. Alan Walsh was Kanturk’s top scorer with 1-1 while Lorcán McLoughlin contributed 0-3.

Finally, Jack Doyle and Tim Hawe fired Charleville to a 0-19 to 0-13 win over Killeagh. Doyle slotted over 0-7 while Hawe fired over 0-5 from play as Jack Callaghan and Conor Buckley also contributed a brace of points each. Dylan McCarthy was Killeagh’s top scorer with 0-8 as Keane Budds hit 0-2 from play.

Down in Division 2, Glen Rovers and Ballincollig occupy the top spots as they both recorded wins over the weekend while below them, St Finbarr’s and Courcey Rovers are locked on seven points each.

The Glen remain on top and unbeaten as a result of their 2-17 to 1-16 win over Courcey Rovers on Friday. Stephen Lynam was the northsiders’ main man as he hit 1-4 while Simon Kennefick landed their other major. Good defensive performances from David Noonan and Stephen McDonnell meant that the Glen led by 2-17 to 0-15 despite the best efforts of Richie Sweetnam and Olan Crowley who hit 0-5 and 0-3 respectively before a late goal from Jerry O’Neill narrowed the gap.

Ballincollig earned their fourth successive win as they came from behind to beat Midleton on Sunday. The Magpies led by 1-10 to 0-9 at the break but a goal from Conor Sexton turned the tide in Ballincollig’s favour as Cian Dorgan hit 0-6 and Pete Kelly 0-5 in their side’s 1-20 to 1-17 victory.

Fermoy recorded a significant home victory over St Finbarr’s as they turned a 1-9 to 0-9 half-time deficit into a 1-20 to 1-17 victory. Jake Carr was the home side’s main man, as he hit 0-13 while John Molloy rifled home their game-changing goal. Jack Cahalane was the top scorer for an understrength Barrs outfit as he scored 0-6 while Adam Buckley contributed 1-1 and Colm Keane 0-4.

Four first-half goals led Bishopstown to their first win of the campaign as they blitzed Bride Rovers on Sunday afternoon. Mark McStay helped himself to a hat-trick and Conor Hegarty also goaled as the city side led by 4-7 to 1-5 at the break, Conleith Ryan with the goal for Rovers. Another major from William Finnegan and a 0-12 contribution from Adam Walsh brought the home side close, but not close enough as they lost out by 4-12 to 2-14.

Finally, Mallow and Newtownshandrum shared the points after they both ended up on 1-22. Mark Tobin was the best performer on the day, hitting 1-11 for Mallow as they earned their first point of the campaign.