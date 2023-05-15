Limerick glad to get campaign off on 'decent note' with victory over Longford, says Fitzgerald

Limerick 2-16

Longford 1-16

“We probably learned a good few lessons in Division Two, when you were playing the quality, we were playing. You watch how teams do it (see games out), we were happy with a couple of aspects, but plenty to work on”, explained Limerick boss, Mark Fitzgerald.

Confidence may have been lacking for the footballers on Shannonside – who’d not won a game of note since a Munster semi-final victory, over Tipperary, 364 days prior. Seven league games, two Munster losses and an All-Ireland qualifier loss made it 10 without a ‘W’ on the form book. Their draw with Meath scant consolation for a side who found themselves well beaten in many of those clashes.

That said, they played on the front foot for large spells, and showed the quality that afforded them promotion to the second tier, under since departed, Billy Lee. With Fitzgerald into the breach following the premature departure of Ray Dempsey, a win was badly needed, this win, was also deserved. The team have learned from their Spring failings – though this was far from flawless against a Longford side who suffered a straight knockout in last seasons version, that against Fermanagh.

“There was patches during the year where we did play well but we just weren’t consistent enough and we were making errors during the league that you get punished really badly with at the other end. Look, we are just really happy to get the win and to start the competition off on a decent note,” explained the Kerryman.

The foundation for this success came with an early Cathal Downes goal – his lovely fifth-minute effort putting Limerick into the lead after trailing to an early Ryan Moffett point. Indeed, they wouldn’t trail again, always exerting some level of control – as Longford wasted some fine early openings.

The visitors had quality scores from Dylan Farrell, who top scored with seven white flags. Indeed, one of those came from 50 metres but it wasn’t enough to prevent Limerick from leading 1-8 to 0-7 at half-time. Peter Nash with the pick of the scores, while James Naughton has settled in to be the freetaker for the Treaty.

“We were trying to get back to where we were last year. I thought the lads did well in patches, but we took our foot off the gas a couple of times and Longford punished us, and they probably could have punished us a little bit more only Donie (O’Sullivan, goalkeeper), made one or two great saves.”

O’Sullivan was powerless to prevent a stoppage time goal from Daniel Reynolds, which cut the gap. The second Limerick goal, 10 minutes into the second stanza, came via a Brian Donovan penalty.

Paddy Christie’s charges were never able to exert any lengthy dominance and were powerless to prevent Donovan, Cian Sheehan and Naughton from adding to the green tally.

Reynolds' goal brought some home stress, but sub Tommy Griffin kicked the point of the day, with the outside of his boot, to give the small home support the victory they craved.

Having won promotion to Division Two this time last year, Limerick played in the Sam Maguire in 2022, but given their struggles and relegation this term, this was a first foray into the second-tier, Tailteann Cup. But, with virtually all the panel staying for the summer ahead, and some injured bodies watching on, it was clear Limerick have the appetite to pursue a run in this competition.

“(There is) a huge appetite from our lads, I suppose the beauty of the competition is that it gives us games, and that is what players want. You saw last year what it was like last year for the Tailteann Cup final, there was some good games along the way – the lads are very excited about it.” Scorers for Limerick: J Naughton 0-6 (0-5 frees); B Donovan 1-2; C Downes 1-1; P Nash 0-2; C McSweeney, P Maher, H Bourke, C Sheehan (mark), T Griffin 0-1 each.

Scorers for Longford: D Farrell 0-7 (0-5 frees); O Kenny 0-3 (0-1 free); D Reynolds 1-0; L Connerton, J Hagan 0-2 each; R Moffett, K McGann 0-1 each.

Limerick: D O’Sullivan (C); M Donovan, S O’Dea, B Fanning; B Coleman, J Liston, P Maher; C Fahy, C Downes; C Sheehan, B Donovan, A Enright; J Naughton, C McSweeney, P Nash.

Subs: H Bourke for Liston (46), T McCarthy for Donovan (56), D Murray for Enright (63), T Griffin for Downes (68), D Lyons for Nash (69), D Connolly for O’Dea (76).

Longford: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, B Masterson; I O’Sullivan, M Quinn, P Lynn; R Moffett, K McGann; Gallagher; J Hagan, D Reynolds, A Farrell; L Connerton, D Farrell, O Kenny.

Subs: J Macken for A Farrell (52), D Reynolds for Connerton (62), P Foy for Lynn (65).

Ref - S Lonergan (Tipperary)