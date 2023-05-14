Wexford fight back to claim Tailteann Cup draw in Fermanagh

Eoghan Nolan: Two points at Brewster Park

Sun, 14 May, 2023 - 15:34
Gareth Cauldwell

Tailteann Cup: Fermanagh 1-13 Wexford 1-13

Wexford produced a fine second-half comeback to claim a share of the spoils against Fermanagh in this Tailteann Cup opening-round game at Brewster Park.

Fermanagh had appeared to be in control of the contest as they led 1-10 to 0-7 with 20 minutes remaining before Wexford battled back.

The away side were awarded a penalty which resulted in Fermanagh goalkeeper Sean McNally picking up a black card and although replacement goalkeeper Jack Kelly saved Ben Brosnan’s spot kick, Brosnan made no mistake at the second time of asking to fire to the net.

This really lifted Wexford and in added on time Brosnan knocked over a free to level things at 1-12 apiece.

However, it looked as if Sean Quigley had won it with a fine effort from the right but there was still time for one last Wexford attack which resulted in a ’45 and goalkeeper Darragh Brooks held his nerve to steer the ball over the bar with the last kick of the game to secure the draw.

Fermanagh had enjoyed the better of the exchanges in the first half and with ten minutes on the clock they swooped for the first goal of the game. Conor McShea was upended close to goal and from the resultant penalty Luke Flanagan blasted to the net to make it 1-2 to 0-1.

Ryan Lyons and Garvan Jones extended the Fermanagh lead out to six and although Brosnan (2) and Niall Hughes landed scores for Wexford, the Ernemen remained on top as McNally converted a ’45 and Lyons tagged on two further points from frees to make it 1-7 to 0-4 at the break.

The sides shared the first six points of the second half with Eoghan Nolan and Paraic Hughes registering for Wexford while Ronan McCaffrey, Brandon Horan and Lyons accounted for the Fermanagh scores.

Fermanagh thought they had then bagged a second goal when McShea palmed to the net but it was ruled out for a square ball while at the other end Robbie Brooks had a punched effort come back off the crossbar.

Still Fermanagh looked to be in the driving seat as the game reached the 50 minute mark but then came Brosnan’s goal to get Wexford back in the tie. Lyons and Cathal Walsh traded points although another Lyons free following a foul on Quigley put two in it in added on time.

Points from Conor Kinsella and a Brosnan free then levelled it up before Fermanagh thought they had won it as Quigley swung over.

But there was to be one final twist as Brooks drilled over the '45 as it finished 1-13 to 1-13.

FERMANAGH: S McNally (0-1, 45); J Cassidy, C Cullen, L Flanagan (1-0, pen); S McGullion, L Cullen, C McManus; R Jones, B Horan (0-1); C McShea, R Lyons (0-6, 5f), R McCaffrey (0-1); A Breen (0-1), G Jones (0-1), U Kelm (0-1,f) 

Subs: S Quigley (0-1) for G Jones (50), D McCusker for McShea (50), J Kelly for Breen (54), J Largo Elis for McNally (64), G Cavanagh for Cassidy (66).

WEXFORD: D Brooks (0-2, 1f, 1 45); C Carty P Hughes (0-1), M Furlong; L Coleman, E Porter, C Walsh (0-1); G Malone (0-1), N Hughes (0-1,mark); R Brooks, E Nolan (0-2), K O’Grady (0-1); R Waters, M Rossiter, B Brosnan (1-3, 3f).

Subs: A Tobin for Waters (h/t), B Molloy for Hughes (50), B Cushe for Furlong (57), J Turbitt for R Brooks (60), C Kinsella (0-1) for Roissiter (67).

Referee: B Judge (Sligo)

