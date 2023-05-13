Carlow book rematch with Faithful in Joe McDonagh Cup final

Carlow joined Offaly in the Joe McDonagh Cup final as they handed their understrength final opponents a heavy defeat in advance of their rematch at Croke Park in a fortnight.

With Offaly having made 12 changes, Carlow dominated from start to finish, leading by 0-9 to 0-1 after 15 minutes and 0-16 to 0-6 at the break. Five Martin Kavanagh frees helped Carlow on their way, and they showed a ruthless streak to keep Offaly at arm’s length. Conor Kehoe’s third-quarter goal rubber-stamped 1-29 to 0-14 win.

At the other end of the table, Down ensured their survival and relegated Kildare to the Christy Ring Cup by prevailing in their showdown at Hawkfield, 1-27 to 3-13.

Down surged 0-9 to 0-3 in front before Declan Flaherty found the net for a chronically out of form Kildare side. Two Pearse Óg McCrickard points helped Down lead 0-15 to 1-6 at half time. A Paddy McKenna goal helped Kildare cut their deficit to three but they never got any closer as 1-3 without reply from the winners, with the goal coming from Eoghan Sands, saw Down secure their status.

In the Christy Ring Cup, Sligo and Meath both made it three wins from four, heaping the pressure on London in advance of the Exiles’ clash with Derry tomorrow.

Despite eight players finding the target in the opening half, Tyrone trailed by two at the break against Meath, halving the gap through Sean Duffin’s free after half-time. That was as close as they got with Jack Regan grabbing some key scores to keep Meath in front. Sean Óg Grogan pulled Tyrone to within three after 62 minutes but Meath fired six of the last seven scores to prevail, 0-28 to 0-20.

Despite seeing Joe McHugh sent off and trailing by three points at half time, Sligo ground out a 2-26 to 1-23 win over Mayo at Markievicz Park. Andrew Kilcullen, Diarmuid Hanniffy and Tomás Cawley points pushed them seven clear before Kilcullen netted, adding to his first half penalty.

In the Nickey Rackard Cup, Donegal’s clash with Wicklow next week will be a dead rubber, after both sides wrapped up their final place with a win this evening.

Donegal beat Louth by 2-19 to 4-7, with their goals coming from Ronan McDermott goal and Rúairí Campbell, though it came at a cost as star forward Declan Coulter sustained a worrying hand injury.

Wicklow made light work of Roscommon in Aughrim, racking up a 5-23 to 2-12 win. Goals from Jack Doyle and Luke Evans alongside five points apiece for Gavin Weir and Michael Boland helped Wicklow lead 2-12 to 1-7, and Roscommon were hammered in the third quarter as Andy O’Brien accumulated a quickfire hat-trick.

The Rossies remain in relegation doubt, but Armagh secured their safety with a 2-18 to 2-17 win over Fermanagh, their winning point coming from the stick of Cormac Jennings.

Sean Corrigan and Caolan Duffy goals helped Fermanagh lead 2-9 to 0-6 but a brace from Tomás Galvin hauled Armagh back into the contest.

The only Lory Meaghar contest played today finished level between Cavan and Longford, 0-21 to 2-15, with Cavan outscoring Longford by 0-6 to 0-3 in the last 15 minutes to snatch a draw that could yet prove crucial in the race to reach the final.