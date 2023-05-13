'I’m going no place' - Defiant Davy Fitzgerald vows to come back fighting with Déise

Davy Fitzgerald says he is going nowhere and promised Waterford will be a different prospect in 2024.

Giving assurances from the squad of their commitment following their championship exit to Clare this evening, Fitzgerald wished “the players” of his native county the best in the remainder of the competition having been the better team.

Although their remaining game against Tipperary on May 28 is a dead rubber for them, Fitzgerald insisted Waterford will approach the game with an intent to win.

“What do we do like? For the integrity of the competition we have to knuckle down. Waterford didn’t do themselves justice in the last round when they were gone out. It’s going to be very hard because we have nothing to play for. The only thing we have to play for, which we have to show, is a bit of pride.”

Fitzgerald then referenced a Clare individual who he claimed was taking pleasure as the interview was taking place. “I can’t tell you that we’ll come out and be unreal, but my mentality now is the easiest thing is to put up the white flag and you see one of the clowns there from Clare looking at me, laughing and having a great time that has no place. I hate that bullshit.

“I will 100% say to you now that I really hope Clare do as good as they can and bring silverware back. None of us in Waterford will have a thing with that. We’re going to fight as hard as we can Sunday two weeks. We’ll try as hard as we can and we’ll come back again.”

Fitzgerald seemed to refer to the person earlier in the interview. “People can smile, there’ll be another day. There will always be another day. I won’t take anything personal. I’m used to getting battered over the last few years and that’s fine, work away. I’m fucking going no place.” Fitzgerald fully accepted he and Waterford will ship criticism after this loss but spoke of the work for next season beginning shortly after the Tipperary game.

“The Clare people will relate to this – ‘93 and ‘94 we got absolutely hockeyed so we did and we had the character and I was the privilege to be part of a great team and I mean that.

“I was one of a number of 20, 30 fantastic guys who never threw in the towel and who came back. If you look back at that bit of history, you will see you never throw in the towel and you come back. We can do the same, we can work hard. There is good character in them lads, I’m not going to cut them. They’re great lads to work, great lads to train and we’ll be back.

“The one thing you do in life, people try and put you down, they put you family down, you stay fighting, you stay going and you stay with it and you believe and you’ll come around. Let the tough stuff come, let the criticism come, we will stay fighting and we will come back 110%.”

Fitzgerald acknowledged Calum Lyons’ sending off was “probably warranted if you go by the letter of the law”. He said: “If you look at the first half, we had 23 shots to their 15. We were well in control of the game, we had the chances. Once the sending off came, we were in a bit of trouble. There was no comparison in the second half. Clare outhurled us, outplayed us in the second half 110%.”

Fitzgerald also appeared to speak of the group’s psychological challenges. “On our own side, we know we have one or two issues to sort out. We knew that after the Cork game. We know we’re going to get a bit of stick back at home and we deserve it and that’s fine but we’re not going to run from the issues. We know what they are, we’re going to deal with them and we’re going to come back fighting.”