Down have too much for battling Déise 

Down finished convincing winners over Waterford to go one step further in escaping out of their group in the Tailteann Cup.

The Mourne men go to Thurles on Saturday and they will be confident of beating Tipp in their own backyard for the second time this season.

Waterford were competing well and it took Eamon Brown’s 23rd minute goal to kickstart Down into action as up to that point Waterford had more than held their own.

Waterford were Down’s match in the early exchanges. It was a much-changed team from the one that lost to Armagh, with Shealan Johnston making his first start of the season. Down boss Conor Laverty allowed a number of players to feature for their clubs last night.

It was also a first Championship start for Down’s Ross Carr, son of the double All-Ireland winner, Finn McElroy and Conor Fitzpatrick.

Conor Murray’s goal on 18 minutes gave Waterford a deserved lead 1-02 to 0-02 but that was their last score of the half as Down ratted over an unanswered 1-04 to take a handsome four-point lead into the break. Waterford’s first half points came from free-taker Jason Curry, while Pat Havern, Anthony Morgan and Andrew Gilmore grabbed points for Down.

Odhran Murdock impressed throughout and his goal on 50-minutes put the game to bed and Down finished strongly with Gilmore, Kilcoo’s Eugene Branagan and substitute Donnach McAleenan peppering the Waterford scoreboard.

The Mourne men controlled the tempo, with Danny Magill, Ross Carr, Gilmore and Murdock on top of their game and Pat Havern received huge roar of appreciation from the Pairc Esler crowd when he was substituted The Munster side showed plenty of fight and Darragh Corcoran, Dermot Ryan and substitute Jason Gleeson got the names on scoresheet but the game was long up before referee Barry Cassidy blew the final whistle.

Down make the trip to Thurles on Saturday to face Tipperary, while Waterford can take confidence from their display against Conor Laverty’s side as they take on Meath at the weekend.

Scorers for Down: P Havern 0-5 (1m, 3f), A Gilmore 0-4 (3f), O Murdock and E Brown 1-0 each, D McAleenan 0-2, Anthony Morgan, E Branagan and S Johnston 0-1 each Scorers for Waterford: C Murray 1-0, D Corcoran and J Curry (2f) 0-2 each, D Ryan and J Gleeson 0-1 each.

DOWN: C Smyth, F McElroy, P Laverty, C Fitzpatrick; A Morgan, S Annett, D Magill, R Carr; P Branagan, A Gilmore; S Johnston, O Murdock, E Branagan, P Havern, E Brown.

Subs for Down: D Guinness for McElroy (ht) C Doherty for A Morgan (ht), D McAleenan for C Fitzpatrick (44’), P McCarthy for Havern (60’), C Poland for Annett (63’)

WATERFORD: A Beresford; L Fennell, D O’Cathasaigh, C O’Cuirrin; D Ryan, B Looby, J O’Sullivan; M Curry, B Lynch; C Murray, D Corcoran, J Curry; E McGrath-Butler, S Whelan Barrett, M Kiely.

Subs for Waterford: J Gleeson, for Whelan Barrett (51’), T O’Connell Kiely (51’), M Cummins for O’Sullivan (63’), J Veale for O Cuirrin (66’), J Keane for Curry (68’)

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry).