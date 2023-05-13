Cavan justify Tailteann Cup favourites tag with impressive win over Laois

Cavan 2-20 Laois 1-14

Cavan confirmed their standing as Tailteann Cup favourites by easily accounting for first round opponents Laois at Kingspan Breffni Park.

The 2022 beaten finalists failed to live up to their billing early on though with Laois engineering a deserved 1-2 to 0-3 lead after just ten minutes.

Cavan led by the odd point in five when full-forward Evan O’Carroll burrowed his way along the endline before squeezing the ball inside Raymond Galligan’s near post.

However, the hosts proceeded to use their experience and the confidence built up by their recent NFL Division 3 triumph to slowly reel in their opponents.

Cavan enjoyed a slice of luck though in edging into the lead (1-6 to 1-5) once more after referee Nolan awarded them a penalty after spotting an apparent foot block.

Full-forward Patrick Lynch subsequently fired home from the spot-kick in the 26th minute. Seconds later, referee Nolan booked Laois manager Billy Sheehan for his protestations over the penalty award.

Cavan enjoyed the momentum in the run into the half-time break with a classy outside-of-the-foot point by midfielder Conor Brady.

Cavan looked to turn up the heat after the restart on the back of their 1-10 to 1-8 cushioned lead at the interval and unanswered points from McKiernan (free), Cian Madden and Oisín Kiernan (45) did just that.

Cavan manager Mickey Graham speaks to his team after the game

Cavan had a chance to put the issue firmly to bed in the 46th minute but Killian Roche pulled off a great save to deny Paddy Lynch from goaling after a one-on-one situation developed.

Laois engineered another goal opportunity in the 56th minute but Eoin Lowry was robbed of possession by the retreating Killian Clarke just as he was about to pull the trigger.

In what was a free-flowing, high tempo affair, Cavan’s Oisín Brady burst through but Laois ‘keeper Roche was again equal to the task.

With the game entering its final 20 minutes, it was clear that Laois needed goals to get them out of jail but the creativity, cunning and craft they needed at the business end of the field was to elude them.

Cavan were in clear water in leading by nine points (1-18 to 1-9) with an hour on the clock and there was to be no alteration to the vista before them although back-to-back points by Damon Larkin and Paul Kingston reflected the chasing team’s spirited finish.

There was no way back though for the Division Four side and Jonathan McCabe’s 73rd minute goal served to put the icing on the cake for the red hot match favourites.

Cavan scorers: P Lynch (1-3, 1-0 pen, 1f); G McKiernan (0-4, 3f); G Smith (0-3); J McCabe (1-0); J Smith and T Madden (0-2 each); Conor Brady, C Madden, O Kiernan R Galligan (’45), R Donohoe, R O’Neill (0-1 each).

Laois scorers: E O’Carroll (1-3, ‘45); M Barry (0-5, 3f); P Kingston (0-2, 1f); K Lillis, P Kirwan, E Lowry (1f), D Larkin (0-1 each).

Cavan: R Galligan; K Clarke, P Faulkner, N Carolan; C Brady, O Kiernan, C Madden; C Brady, J Smith; G Smith, G McKiernan, T Madden; R O’Neill, P Lynch, O Brady.

Subs: B Boylan for R O’Neill (50); J McCabe for T Madden (58); C Rehill for C Madden (58); M Reilly for P Lynch (65); R Donohoe for G McKiernan (65).

Laois: K Roche; S Lacey, T Collins, R Pigott; J Finn, M Timmons, P Kirwan; K Lillis, D Larkin; C Doyle, P Kingston, P O’Sullivan; E Lowry, E O’Carroll, M Barry.

Subs: S Greene for S Lacey (26); C Murphy for C Doyle (38); S O’Flynn for P Kirwan (50); K Swayne for J Finn (52).

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow).