Band of brothers back together for Farrell's class of '93

A couple of hours before Dessie Farrell spoke to DubsTV to confirm Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion’s return to the panel last September 18, the word had reached some observers at that afternoon’s county senior quarter-finals in Parnell Park that they would be donning their navy and blue capes again in 2023.

It was no coincidence that their comebacks were announced at the same time. Born in 1993 and UCD alums, the pair are close friends, socialising and going to the odd Premier League game together.

For a man who all but ruled out any chance of a comeback in June last year when he insisted that he had “kind of drawn a line under it now”, it was a surprise that Mannion changed his mind. Did McCaffrey plant a seed in his head? Thirteen months ago, Mannion believed McCaffrey was happy with his time as an inter-county footballer but qualified that “you never know what's going through Jack's head".

Not yet fully settled down, the pair found they had more in common when they tried to arrange a social event for a retired Dublin player in the summer of 2021 while on their sabbatical. “They were all like, ‘Lads, we have kids now, we can’t be doing this kind of thing’,” Mannion recalled last year. “We were like, ‘Ah, shit, okay’. So, I think it was just me and Jack that went out and had a pint on our own.”

Mannion has described McCaffrey as “a free spirit” but he has shown himself to be his own man too, becoming a vegan in doing his bit for a more sustainable world. And like McCaffrey he has twice pulled out of the panel, the first time for study reasons.

Of Dublin’s class of ‘93, they are the wanderers. John Small, who turned 30 in January, Brian Fenton, 30 since March and Ciarán Kilkenny, who hits the number in July, are the lifers. The only one of the quintet who didn’t feature in Dessie Farrell’s 2011 minor team that lost to Tipperary in that year’s final, Fenton may have more reason than the rest to make the most of his time as an inter-county footballer.

For a brief period, Kilkenny realised what he was missing out on too as he returned home in January 2013 four months into a spell with AFL club Hawthorn. Having been the first of the 1993s to be brought into the senior panel in 2012, Small suffered a lapse in form that he only recovered from the following season in Jim Gavin’s first year in charge. It was finally in 2016 that he became a first-team regular.

By that stage, Fenton was into his second of six unbeaten championships, a run that lasted for a remarkable 44 games. To highlight their might, Fenton and Small have only lost two SFC games (Mayo 2021, Kerry ‘22), Mannion and McCaffrey one (Donegal ‘14) and Kilkenny three (Mayo ‘12 and ‘21, Kerry ‘22).

Out of their hands and judged by their peers, there wouldn’t have been any animosity between Fenton and Kilkenny when they were shortlisted for Footballer of the Year and Fenton came away with the top individual award on two occasions (even though Kilkenny had stronger claims in 2020).

At the same time, Fenton wouldn’t have minded holding it over his pal. “There’s a desire in our dressing room that goes beyond awards and medals,” he said in February 2020. “It’s just competitive. I’d hate for Ciarán to beat me in distance or Ciarán to beat me in tackles. It’s just the competitive nature among us. That keeps driving us.”

It was Fenton who informed “his personal best friend” Kilkenny three years ago that he had beaten him too. As Kilkenny remembered: “He just rang me up and said, ‘Do you know, I’ve won the award’. He was just was so nice and understanding, but also a bit of slagging as well which is good to see.”

That affection is something Kilkenny touched on in 2018 when he spoke of why fringe players continued to be part of the set-up despite lack of game-time. “It’s a massive sacrifice that everyone puts in because we love what we’re doing and we love the people that we’re around, we love what we’re representing.”

McCaffrey said something similar of his colleagues the day after winning the following year’s All-Ireland final replay. “I have a deep, deep love for them, to be honest, which is something I can’t put into words.” He added: “Without getting too emotional about it, I know things about the Dublin footballers that I don’t think anyone else in the world knows. I’ve spoken to the lads about things that I’ll never speak to anyone else about.”

Following Dublin’s ‘18 All-Ireland success, McCaffrey digressed in an interview to highlight a statistic from the win over Tyrone. “There were five lads who started yesterday that were born in ‘93 and played football together growing up. That’s something that I take immense pride in, because we were coached by Dessie Farrell coming up.”

For almost 28 second-half minutes against Kildare last Sunday week, Farrell put that band of brothers back together, the first time since the first half of the ‘19 final replay. A group that when they have featured together have never lost a championship game. Five stars that could become a more regular sighting in the coming weeks.