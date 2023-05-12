Clare name unchanged team for Déise showdown

Brian Lohan has named an unchanged starting XV for Saturday evening's Munster SHC clash with Waterford in Thurles.

Last time out, the Banner blew the championship wide open with a stunning victory over All-Ireland champions Limerick.

Shane O'Donnell will spearhead a potent-looking forward unit with Tony Kelly handed the 11 jersey and Peter Duggan at 10.

The Clare side for the 3rd Round of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship vs Waterford this Saturday Evening. Throw in at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles is at 6pm.

The Clare defence anchored by Conor Cleary at full back will contend with a Waterford side featuring former hurler of the year, Austin Gleeson, who was named in the Déise starting line-up on Thursday night.

The Waterford talisman has been introduced by Davy Fitzgerald as a substitute in the county's past two outings, as he works his way back from injury.

Iarlaith Daly also comes into the back-line instead of Tom Barron and Peter Hogan gets the nod ahead of Colin Dunford.

Clare (v Waterford MHC): E Quilligan; A Hogan, C Cleary, R Hayes; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; D Fitzgerald, C Malone; P Duggan, T Kelly, A McCarthy; R Taylor, S O'Donnell, M Rodgers.

Subs: E Foudy, C Nolan, I Galvin, S Meehan, A Shanagher, A Fitzgerald, R Mounsey, P Flanagan, C Galvin, J Kirwan, Seadna Morey