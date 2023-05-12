Clare name unchanged team for Déise showdown

The sides meet in Thurles on Saturday evening. 
TRIED AND TRUSTED: Clare manager Brian Lohan has backed his side to follow up on their big win over the Treaty. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 09:19
Examiner Sport

Brian Lohan has named an unchanged starting XV for Saturday evening's Munster SHC clash with Waterford in Thurles. 

Last time out, the Banner blew the championship wide open with a stunning victory over All-Ireland champions Limerick. 

Shane O'Donnell will spearhead a potent-looking forward unit with Tony Kelly handed the 11 jersey and Peter Duggan at 10. 

The Clare defence anchored by Conor Cleary at full back will contend with a Waterford side featuring former hurler of the year, Austin Gleeson, who was named in the Déise starting line-up on Thursday night

The Waterford talisman has been introduced by Davy Fitzgerald as a substitute in the county's past two outings, as he works his way back from injury. 

Iarlaith Daly also comes into the back-line instead of Tom Barron and Peter Hogan gets the nod ahead of Colin Dunford.

Clare (v Waterford MHC): E Quilligan; A Hogan, C Cleary, R Hayes; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; D Fitzgerald, C Malone; P Duggan, T Kelly, A McCarthy; R Taylor, S O'Donnell, M Rodgers. 

Subs: E Foudy, C Nolan, I Galvin, S Meehan, A Shanagher, A Fitzgerald, R Mounsey, P Flanagan, C Galvin, J Kirwan, Seadna Morey

READ NOW
