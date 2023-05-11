Sheedy leads Cork to win over Kerry to set up home semi-final against Tipp

Cork 2-12 Kerry 0-14

First blood to Cork. We have to allow, though, for a small bit of shadow boxing. The strong likelihood is these two will renew acquaintances in next month’s provincial decider.

Wednesday evening’s quarter-final result, watched by a very healthy crowd of 2,367, means Cork will enjoy home advantage for their semi-final against Tipperary. Kerry, meanwhile, will be on the road to Phase 1 winners Limerick.

It was a quarter-final of little jeopardy. Both sides knew they’d have a second evening out regardless of the result. It was a quarter-final where Cork played the better, smarter, and sharper football.

Top of the class for Ray O’Mahony’s side was centre-forward Dara Sheedy. The Bantry youngster displayed a wicked feint and wonderful final product. He swung over 1-5, 1-3 from play.

In a second period where Cork managed only two scores in the opening 26 minutes and went scoreless for 16 minutes of that period, Sheedy’s superb 34th minute goal was key.

The green flag moved the hosts 2-8 to 0-9 ahead. It gave them necessary breathing space on the scoreboard when midfielder Mark Hetherington was black carded on 44 minutes.

Capitalising on their player extra, Kerry's Paddy Lane and Daniel Kirby kicked three without reply to cut the gap to 2-9 to 0-13 on 52 minutes. Kerry sub Stephen Gannon had a half goal chance to take Wayne Quillinan’s side in front. Cork ‘keeper Billy Curtin did what was required.

Sheedy and full-forward Séan Coakley pushed Cork back out to four in front. Nerve-settling scores. They held on from there.

The interval scoreline had read 1-8 to 0-9 in Cork’s favour. The home side’s withdrawn half-forward line and the space it created in front of their inside line, which the Cork runners from deep repeatedly exploited, saw Kerry’s defence come under sustained pressure. It was pressure they struggled to resist.

Eleven minutes in, Cork’s pace of play and intelligent use of possession was the foundation to their five-point lead. Timothy Cullinane, another Cork forward who merits mention, was among the contributors to this early lead.

Kerry took a while to warm to proceedings. Their danger boy Paddy Lane opened their account on 12 minutes. He supplied half their 0-14 total.

Cork had their opening goal on 18 minutes. Denis O’Mullane was pushed, Coakley converted the penalty.

Kerry grew in the second quarter. Not enough, though, to ever gain parity. No harm, mind. As we said at the top, they’ll likely get a second shot at Cork in early June.

Scorers for Cork: D Sheedy (1-5, 0-2 frees); S Coakley (1-3, 1-0 pen); M Hetherington, T Cullinane, D O’Mullane, J O'Leary (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: P Lane (0-7, 0-5 frees); D Kirby, A Carey (0-2 each); P Moynihan, R Carroll (0-1 each).

Cork: B Curtin (Valley Rovers); L Hourihan (St Colums), F Hurley (O’Donovan Rossa), M Ahern (St Finbarr’s); O Foley (Bishopstown), G Daly (Mallow), T Kiely (Doneraile); M Hetherington (St Finbarr’s), D Clifford (Éire Óg); T Cullinane (Ballinascarthy), D Sheedy (Bantry Blues), D O’Leary (Ballincollig); D O’Mullane (Kilmurry), S Coakley (Douglas), G Holland (Bishopstown).

Subs: O O’Callaghan (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels) for Holland (40); M O’Brien (Ballinora) for Hourihan (46); J O’Leary (Douglas) for Foley (52); K McCarthy (Dohenys/Sam Maguire) for O’Mullane (59); A Dineen (Cill na Martra) for Hetherington (63).

Kerry: J Hoare (Dingle); S Clifford (Laune Rangers), G Evans (Keel), B Murphy (Austin Stacks); P Moynihan (Rathmore), K O Shea (Kilcummin), J Moynihan (Glenflesk); E Boyle (Ballyduff), D Kirby (Austin Stacks); P Walsh (Listowel Emmets), T Kennedy (Kerins O'Rahillys), S Ó Coinn (An Ghaeltacht); A Carey (Listowel Emmets), P Lane (Austin Stacks), R Carroll (Austin Stacks).

Subs: S Gannon (Laune Rangers) for Ó Coinn (35); D O’Keeffe (Moyvane) for Walsh (39); A Ó Beaglaíoch (An Ghaeltacht) for Clifford (46); O Healy (Asdee) for Carey (48); R O’Connell (St Senan’s) for J Moynihan (64).

Referee: E Morrissey (Waterford).