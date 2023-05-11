Eight observations from the football championship

After 26 games, we are just two more away the 2023 Sam Maguire round-robin series. The Tailteann Cup also kicks off this Saturday.

As last weekend demonstrated, the season sorely needs a blast of even and entertaining contests. Those 26 fixtures were spread across four provinces and only two, Connacht and Leinster, can claim to have hosted more than one worthwhile tie.

Over the course of the championship, we will continue to note eight observations each week, rotating between both codes.

Connor Gleeson, their number one throughout the 2022 championship, returned to the team after Bernard Power started against Roscommon. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Connor Gleeson strengthens his case

After an impressive victory over Roscommon, Galway’s one main concern from the Connacht semi-final was their kickout.

“Galway, on their own kick outs, appeared clueless, often clustering - which is a rubbish option on your own kick out - at the centre half back position and on the signal, running towards and outwards in phases,” wrote former Mayo manager James Horan for this paper after that game.

“Galway’s keeper does not have the range of kick trajectory to make plays that only have a second or two window for delivery. Galway’s kick out comes under too much pressure too often. They have time to increase probabilities of winning easier ball here.”

One of the standout stats from their Connacht final triumph was their awesome return from the restart. Only one was picked off and in total they scored seven points from 14 successful kickouts while conceding nothing.

Connor Gleeson, their number one throughout the 2022 championship, returned to the team after Bernard Power started against Roscommon. Post-match Padraic Joyce said he knows it is a big debate within the county however as far as he is concerned, they have two good options and it is a luxury. Last year, Gleeson hurt his back before the All-Ireland final and their backup goalkeeper James Keane has not played in league or championship yet.

Gleeson was criticised for the concession of goals against Armagh in the All-Ireland quarter-final but his shot stopping is superb, as he demonstrated in the league final with a fine save from a close-range James Carr effort. There is every chance Galway continue to rotate between the two ahead of a hectic schedule.

GAA well-serviced by fan-run pages

The popular score update Twitter page, @DubMatchTracker, announced last weekend after twelve years covering club and county games involving Dublin sides across several grades, when the last senior team finishes their 2023 campaign so will the page.

The page is operated by David Whelan and has covered over 1000 games. In 2018, a supporter elected to set up a BuyMeACoffee page as a way of saying thanks. It has been an invaluable service that fans will miss greatly.

One of the few redeemable aspects of the social media site is the amount of helpful and informative pages that provide free updates for the benefit of fans across the country.

@GAALeagueTables, @GAA_statsman and @GAA_sense are just some of the pages well worth following for up-to-date tables, statistics and analysis.

Substitute Spillane keeps scoring

Despite only starting one game in the 2022 championship, Killian Spillane scored 1-6. 0-3 with his left, 1-2 with the right and one fisted point. For both Munster championship encounters this season, he came on and scored. He punched over to finish a sweeping move in the final minutes on Sunday.

Like Barry John Keane before him, Spillane has developed into a guaranteed scorer from the bench.

Derry squeeze by shooting

Of all the teams in the Gaelic football championship that are worth making the effort to witness in person, Derry rank right at the top. Their evolved attack is awesome and the level of communication and detail is best appreciated live. Rory Gallagher’s side stretch and squeeze defences and in doing so they control the game. Against Monaghan, they managed to turn 35 phases into an outstanding 27 shots. They had ten different shooters and spread it across both sides of the field with several players now comfortable striking from deep.

The best possible defence against this version of Derry is to engage them high and do whatever it takes to knock them out of their stride. A withdrawn bank inside the 45 will severely struggle to stop this outfit or force turnovers.

Patrick O’Connor was Sligo’s top scorer against New York in the Connacht semi-final. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Tough call to leave out Sligo scorer

Patrick O’Connor was Sligo’s top scorer against New York in the Connacht semi-final. He did not start against Galway with Darragh Cummins taking his place. Was that a tough call for Tony McEntee?

“Of course, it is. He is obviously disappointed. I don't know if we feel we have to apologise for dropping Paddy. I don't think that is the case. It was a tactical decision that had to be made. he had been playing well at training. I guess he understands why he didn't start today.”

No know would have given that selection more thought than McEntee and he is right to say they shouldn’t have to say sorry for it. These are the risks and rewards that come with involvement in the intercounty game. On the practice of post-loss apologies, it mercifully hasn’t caught on here yet although former Armagh boss Paul Grimley famously took the unprecedented step of issuing a statement to offer a personal apology to Armagh supporters after they were beaten by Cavan in 2013 and absolved his players of any blame.

Dublin’s young gun

The return of old stalwarts has Dublin primed to challenge for Kerry’s crown, but even more importantly Dessie Farrell’s side have seamlessly integrated exciting prospect Lee Gannon who continues to improve.

The 2022 Young footballer of the Year nominee kept Jimmy Hyland scoreless in Croke Park and drove forward to kick his second ever championship point midway through the second half with Dublin three down. The Whitehall Colmcille clubman converted similar snapshots against Meath and Derry in the league, coming forward and immediately unleashing a shot without any play. He scored a goal in their demolition of Laois last month.

It was also particularly noticeable how strong his defensive instincts are. Twice Gannon spotted the danger of a backdoor cut as Alex Beirne carried up the field and doubled back to Hyland before he could get in behind.

Ciaran McKeever was adamant in Clones that they have been creating chances all year and knew it would eventually click. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

Have the opposition changed or have Armagh?

Armagh were relegated from Division 1 having only scored two goals in seven rounds, the second lowest across all four divisions. Since then, they have five in three games. The three sides they overcame in the Ulster championship spent the spring operating in Division 3, yet selector Ciaran McKeever was adamant in Clones that they have been creating chances all year and knew it would eventually click.

McKeever is a great talker and regularly does media instead of Kieran McGeeney. He also made a passing observation after their win over Down about the importance of exposure to the top teams.

“Down were getting kudos this week in the media but you have to dine and play at the top table. Game management, seeing out games, controlling games, it is a completely different aspect in Division 1.”

The challenge for Armagh now is to ensure what they have developed against weaker sides will transfer to the big stage on Sunday.

Munster crowds stay away from the big ball

The Munster football championship averaged a remarkably low 5,635 crowd per game in 2023. In total, all games combined attracted 28,178. The Munster senior hurling championship already surpassed the 100,000 mark on Saturday at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.