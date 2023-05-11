Late Hennigan goal seals Cork colleges title for Hamilton HS, Bandon

Cork Colleges U16 AFC final: Hamilton HS, Bandon 3-7 Clonakilty CC 1-9

A golden goal by outstanding centre forward, Jack Hennigan, in the final minutes was the decisive score in this cracking Cork Colleges U16A football final in Enniskeane on Thursday.

The Bandon side had looked certain winners in the first half into the breeze as they forged a well-deserved five-point interval lead but Clonakilty emerged a different side in the second half as they staged a courageous comeback to cut the deficit to a single point. With only two minutes left on the clock, it looked as if the Clon lads would manage at least a draw but then came Hennigan’s palmed goal to snatch the silverware.

“We played very well in the first half but failed to put the game to bed,” stated Hamilton mentor, Paddy Lordan, a Dromcollogher-Broadford club man. “We were well on top but Clon never give up and even though we were five up at the break, we knew they would have a good patch. That came in the third quarter when we seemed to take a bit of a rest but credit the lads for battling back in the closing minutes to clinch the win.”

It was all Hamilton in the opening stages, against the breeze, after Hennigan and Liam Dooley had swapped points. The first of their three goals arrived in the 8th minute when the tall Daniel Coughlan broke a high ball down one-handed and first-timed a piledriver to the net. Eddie O’Sullivan and Andrew Lane stretched the lead to five, with goalkeeper, Alan O’Regan, bringing off a great save from Clon’s Seán Whelton.

Clon finally began to show a spark of life in the second quarter and when a Whelton point was followed by an Emmet Nolan goal in the 26th minute, they were really back in the game. However, within sixty seconds, the ball was in the back of their net again when man-of-the-match, Humphrey Canty, waltzed through for Hamilton’s second goal. A quick follow-up point by Canty and it was Hamilton in front by five at the break, 2-4 to 1-2.

A number of substitutions and positional changes saw Clon in a different mood in the second half and three points in a row cut the lead to two. A Canty point halted the Hamilton slide but points from Luke Murphy and Whelton left the minimum between the sides with ten minutes remaining.

Jack Hennigan, who really finished the game in style, kicked a vital Hamilton point but Jack Byerly blazed over the crossbar to cut the lead to one amid great excitement. Hennigan’s goal, set up by Eoin O’Callaghan, was the golden score as Whelton and Canty swapped points to end a tremendous contest.

Scorers for Hamilton HS: H Canty (1-3), J Hennigan (1-2), D Coughlan (1-0), L O’Sullivan, Andrew Lane (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clonakilty CC: S Whelton (0-4, 2fs) Emmet Nolan (1-0), Jack Byerly (0-2), Liam Dooley, Olan Murphy and Luke Murphy (free) (0-1 each).

HAMILTON HS: A. O’Regan (Bandon); T. O’Riordan (do.), B. Coffey (Clonakilty), R. Tarrant (Bandon); H. Flanagan (Newcestown), James O’Driscoll (Bandon), A. Griffin (Kilbrittain); D. Coughlan (Bandon), E. O’Sullivan (Valley Rvs); J. Twomey (Ibane Gaels), J. Hennigan (Sam Maguires), A. Lane (Bandon); H. Canty (Newcestown), D. Flynn (Ibane Gaels), E. Maguire (Castlehaven).

Subs: Eoin O’Callaghan (Bandon) for A. Lane (58).

CLONAKILTY CC: R. O’Sullivan (Kilmeen); J. O’Leary (Ballinascarthy), A. McCarthy (do.), S. Maguire (Castlehaven); O. Harrington (Kilmeen), M. O’Donovan (Bandon), K. Hennessy (Ibane Gaels); D. Harrington (Clonakilty), O. Murphy (Kilmeen); L. Dooley (St. James), L. Murphy (Ibane Gaels), C. Hennessy (do.); E. Nolan (Clonakilty), S. Whelton (St. James), Jack Byerly (Clonakilty).

Subs: T Bailey (Kilmeen) for J. O’Leary (14), R. Hennessy (Ibane Gaels) for O. Harrington (22), J. Collins (Ibane Gaels) for S. Maguire (28), A. Fleming (Ibane Gaels) for L. Dooley (40).

Referee: Liam O’Shea (Carbery Rangers).