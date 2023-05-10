Croke Park accuses Virgin Media of inaccurate and misleading commentary regarding GAAGO media rights

Croke Park has accused Virgin Media of inaccurate and misleading commentary regarding the GAA’s most recent media rights deal.

The GAA has broken its silence on the statement released by Virgin Media Television on Tuesday which called into question the integrity of the GAA media rights process.

The GAA has said Virgin, ahead of the renewal of GAA media rights in 2022, were “afforded every opportunity” to discuss packages and submit a confidential offer. Virgin chose not to bid, the statement added.

The GAA has also revealed that after turning down Sky’s preferred selection of games for the 2023-27 broadcast arrangement, Sky came back with a second bid for a “lesser package” but that the GAA opted for the hugely controversial GAAGO streaming service which has been the source of endless criticism in recent days. GAAGO is co-owned by the GAA and RTÉ.

The decision to plump for GAAGO ended Sky’s nine-year run of broadcasting GAA fixtures.

The GAA has said it went for the pay-per-view GAAGO model, over Sky, because “GAAGO could facilitate greater flexibility on match schedules, provide coverage for an additional 24 games, and offer the opportunity for more flexible pricing for viewers and members.” The finances involved in the respective Sky and GAAGO bids were “similar”, the statement outlined.

17 July 2022; A general view of Croke Park before the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Limerick at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The GAA has committed to a comprehensive review of GAAGO at the end of the season. Criticism of the streaming service has ranged from its inaccessibility for older people to the requirement of reliable broadband, which is absent in large swathes of the country.

The pay-per-view nature of the streaming platform has also been slammed given it is co-owned by RTÉ. Television license holders are incensed at being asked by the national broadcaster, and the GAA, to pay an additional fee to watch GAA fixtures that are not broadcast free-to-air.

In the Virgin Media statement issued on Tuesday, the independent broadcasting company said they were not approached by the GAA when Sky Sports’ partnership with the sports organisation came to an end.

“When Sky Television decided not to renew its GAA rights, the GAA did not approach other broadcasters to ascertain whether they would be interested in broadcasting these games but arbitrarily decided to put them behind a paywall.

“The question must be asked, did RTÉ pay anything for these rights or did they just agree to keep them behind a paywall to drive incremental revenues for both partners in GAAGO, i.e. RTÉ and the GAA.” This statement, according to the GAA, contained “several factual errors” and “misleading comments”.

Croke Park say they contacted Virgin to correct their statement, but when they did not do so, felt compelled to correct the record as they saw it.

“From as early as February 2021, the GAA contacted VMTV and other parties to gauge their interest in acquiring rights packages that would become available in the renewal of the GAA media rights in 2022. The initial call was followed up by a detailed description of the various packages available.

Read More Virgin Media issue statement questioning RTÉ and GAA over media rights for GAAGO

“Thereafter followed several meetings, telephone calls, emails and document exchanges between the parties. The GAA did not receive a formal bid from VMTV or an expression of interest.

“In June 2022, VMTV were again contacted to clarify that they did not intend to make a bid. VMTV were clear that their model was not to acquire rights but rather to acquire ‘ready to go’ packages ie productions which don’t require outside broadcast set-ups for live match coverage.

“In short, VMTV were afforded every opportunity to discuss options, variations to packages and to submit a confidential offer. VMTV choose not to bid.”