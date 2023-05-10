Downey set to miss U20 final after Cork fail to have date changed

Cork have failed in their bid to have the Munster U20 hurling final brought forward to this weekend, meaning Cork senior panellist Eoin Downey will likely miss the decider.

Munster GAA has confirmed the Cork-Clare U20 final will be played on the date it was initially scheduled for - Monday, May 15 (TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7.30pm).

Cork had requested the final be brought forward to this weekend, thereby creating a minimum seven-day gap between the game and the county’s closest senior fixture on Sunday of the following weekend. Such a gap would have enabled Eoin Downey, who made his senior championship debut against Waterford, to play in both games.

Their failed request means Downey, under the seven-day eligibility rule redefined by Central Council earlier this year, cannot play in both games. It is expected that he will miss the U20 final and instead be part of the senior panel for the county’s Munster SHC Round 4 fixture away to Clare on Sunday, May 21.

Clare’s Adam Hogan is another caught by the eligibility rule. Given the Clare seniors travel to Thurles this Saturday, no change of date would have facilitated the young defender lining out in both games.

Following Cork's Round 5 U20 win over Limerick, manager Ben O'Connor slammed the eligibility rule.

“I think it’s a pure joke, like, that a fella can’t play at his own age group. If he’s available and he wants to, he should be left to play senior and U20.”

The initial rule, as passed at Congress in February, allowed a player to line out for either his U20 or senior team in the seven-day period from Friday to the following Thursday night. If that rule had not been subsequently altered by Central Council, Downey would have been in a position to play both games.

A Cork win next Monday would take the county to the top of the Munster U20 roll of honour with 22 titles. Clare are seeking a fifth Munster crown at this age grade and first since 2014.

Clare defeated Cork in Tuesday’s Munster minor hurling final to secure only the county’s fifth provincial minor crown.