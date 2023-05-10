Taking stock: How the Munster counties stand at halfway point

Midway through the Munster SHC round-robin stages and the most eye-opening statistic thus far is just one home victory from the five fixtures, Cork’s Round 2 win over Waterford.

The Déise can argue their defeat to Limerick was really at a neutral venue and Tipperary have yet to enjoy playing on their own soil but now that the round-robin structure is bedded in, trips are no longer daunting for the visiting teams.

Contrast the 20% win rate for home teams this year to 70% in the inaugural year of the system, 50% in ‘19 and 40% last season. Of course, Walsh Park was out of bounds for Waterford in ‘18 as it was this year and Cork had to give up home advantage for their meeting with Clare in Thurles last year but the trend is real.

At this halfway point of group stage, it’s worth taking stock of just where the five counties are aside from their position in the table:

Damien Cahalane of Cork runs out before the Munster SHC Round 3 match against Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

CORK P2 W1 D1 Pts Diff +9 Pts 3.

Happy where they are?: Reasonably so although they now face two games on the road. Netting four goals against Tipperary after drawing a blank against Waterford will give them a boost. How they fought for the point on Saturday will do wonders for their morale.

Stand-out player thus far: Damien Cahalane. Should have been an All-Star nominee last year and a dominant figure in the full-back line.

Worrying injury list?: Robbie O’Flynn looks a major doubt for the visit to Ennis and his dynamism will be missed. Seán O’Donoghue could come back into the fray for that crucial encounter.

Remaining fixtures: May 21 v Clare (a); May 28 v Limerick (a).

Forecast: They will have no fear of heading to Ennis or Limerick and can pick up two points across those matches but have to be mindful of their score difference.

Diarmuid Ryan of Clare in action against Alan Tynan of Tipperary during the Munster SHC Round 1 match in Ennis, Clare. Pic: John Sheridan/Sportsfile.

TIPPERARY P2 W1 D1 PD 5 Pts 3.

Happy where they are?: If they weren’t conceding so many goals and seeing leads disappear because of them. For a relatively young team, that lesson will eventually be learned but the question is will it sink in during this championship.

Stand-out player thus far: First brought in by Liam Sheedy, former rugby prospect Alan Tynan is thriving in the engine room.

Worrying injury list?: Losing their No1 freetaker Jason Forde for the Limerick game would be a blow. Craig Morgan and Niall O’Meara could bolster the panel in one or both remaining group games.

Remaining fixtures: May 21 v Limerick (h); May 28 v Waterford (a).

Forecast: Given Limerick’s following, it mightn’t feel like home in Thurles on Sunday week and Tipperary’s win rate there in the Munster round-robin is just 33.3%. Like Cork, they can claim two more points.

Clare's Aidan McCarthy has been electric so far. Pic: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

CLARE P2 W1 L1 PD -4 Pts 2.

Happy where they are?: After what happened in Ennis on day one, absolutely. That their two points came at the expense of Limerick after last year’s Munster final defeat was particularly sweet.

Stand-out player thus far: Aidan McCarthy. Any genuine hurling follower would appreciate his return to action. He’s been electric thus far.

Worrying injury list?: No major concerns although there would always be wariness about keeping John Conlon safe after he was so badly missed against Kilkenny last year.

Remaining fixtures: May 13 v Waterford (a, Thurles); May 21 v Cork (h).

Forecast: Whatever about finishing third, they will need at least three more points to be in the shake-up for a Munster final spot. Waterford will fight on their backs against them but they should have more than two points before Cork arrive in Cusack Park.

Tom Morrissey has been an example to follow in the first two fixtures. Pic: ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

LIMERICK P2 W1 L1 PD +1 Pts 2.

Happy where they are?: As much as John Kiely has been insisting this Munster SHC was going to be the most competitive ever and they lost by a solitary point to Clare, the answer is no. It might be temporary but some standards have slipped.

Stand-out player thus far: Tom Morrissey. Seamus Flanagan has to be acknowledged too but Morrissey has been an example to follow in the first two fixtures.

Worrying injury list?: Out for the season, Seán Finn’s absence can’t be understated. Cian Lynch should overcome his hamstring issue to face Tipperary.

Remaining fixtures: May 21 v Tipperary (a); May 28 v Cork (h).

Forecast: It’s a backhanded compliment to Limerick that Waterford and Clare raised their games to challenge them but Sunday week is a virtual knock-out game now. They should be still standing come the evening of May 28.

Calum Lyons of Waterford after the Munster SHC Round 1 match against Limerick at FBD Semple Stadium. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

WATERFORD P2 W0 D0 L2 PD –11 Pts 0.

Happy where they are?: Nobody would be in such a malaise. Waterford haven’t yet figured out how to approach the round-robin system and until they do, they’re going to suffer.

Stand-out player thus far: Calum Lyons. He didn’t have a great start in the Cork game but still sent over two points and was the man of the match against Limerick.

Worrying injury list?: Tadhg de Búrca’s ankle injury deprives the defence of their best player and leader. Austin Gleeson is expected to start against Clare.

Remaining fixtures: May 13 v Clare (h, Thurles); May 28 v Tipperary (a, Thurles).

Forecast: Having had two weeks off from their no-show in Cork, Waterford will be able to treat Saturday’s clash with Clare as a game under the old format. That backs-to-the-wall approach will suit their psyche but qualifying from the province is a major ask.