Croke Park: Virgin didn’t show any interest in deal

THE GAA insist Virgin Media expressed no interest in making a bid during the last round of media rights.

After the independent TV company issued a strongly worded statement claiming they and other broadcasters were not approached about possibly broadcasting championship games previously televised by Sky Sports, the GAA chose not to officially respond to the press release.

However, a Croke Park official told the Irish Examiner that Virgin “had the chance during numerous meetings to express an interest in the games and they didn’t”.

The national broadcaster also elected not to comment on the statement.

However, in an interview on RTÉ’s Six One News RTÉ Group Head of Sport Declan McBennett rejected the suggestion they had exclusive access to the package taken up by the streaming platform GAAGO, which is owned equally by the GAA and RTÉ and of which both he and outgoing RTÉ director general Dee Forbes are directors.

“Did we get exclusive access? No. The allocation of rights is a matter for the GAA as it is with Uefa, as it is with the IOC, as it is with The Six Nations, any organisation. It’s up to the GAA as to how they allocate their rights and that’s the way it should be.”

Part of the Virgin statement read: “RTÉ is a 50% shareholder in GAAGO, this has never been clarified in any editorial discussion about GAAGO and the decision not to show key games on Free to Air television.

“When Sky Television decided not to renew its GAA rights, the GAA did not approach other broadcasters to ascertain whether they would be interested in broadcasting these games but arbitrarily decided to put them behind a paywall.

“The question must be asked, did RTÉ pay anything for these rights or did they just agree to keep them behind a paywall to drive incremental revenues for both partners in GAAGO, i.e. RTÉ and the GAA.

“Given the multi-million increases in State funding to RTÉ over recent years, RTÉ now has more Sports rights than it can show on its channels, with licence payers now being forced to further subsidise RTÉ by paying for GAA Sports content through its joint-venture with the GAA.”

McBennett also confirmed GAAGO paid “a significant amount” for the GAA rights but would not reveal the figure as it is “a commercially sensitive arrangement.” Speaking earlier on RTÉ Radio 1’s News At One, McBennett refuted claims that high-profile Munster senior hurling championship games were shown on GAAGO to increase subscribers.

Three of the most remarkable games in the competition so far — Clare v Tipperary, Limerick v Clare, and Cork v Tipperary — have been available on the pay-per-view streaming platform, while RTÉ has shown Cork v Waterford and Limerick v Waterford.

A director of GAAGO, McBennett agreed that it would not be unreasonable for some of the best games to be shown on the streaming service to drive up subscribers but insisted suggestions they had done so was “simply not true”.

He said: “The reality of it is we did Cork-Waterford and we’ve done Limerick (Waterford) so far in terms of RTÉ. The Limerick-Clare game was initially scheduled for the Sunday and that was an RTÉ game.

“Due to circumstances in Limerick which were entirely outside of the control of certainly RTÉ and I imagine the GAA (clashing with the Great Limerick Run), that game was moved to Saturday and hence went to GAAGO.

“RTÉ picked up Cork-Waterford. Now, Cork-Waterford unfortunately did not meet the iconic status of the Limerick-Clare game but that’s the nature of sport. If we knew the results before the games...”

McBennett maintained RTÉ were fulfilling their duty of delivering live coverage of the best matches free-to-air. “We’re doing that and we’re doing that across rugby, soccer and GAA where there has never been more free-to-air sport.

“We will be doing Clare v Cork and Limerick v Tipperary in two weeks’ time (May 21) when GAAGO will be doing the key football matches which have emerged, which will be Kerry v Mayo and Galway v Tyrone (May 20).”

However, he explained GAA’s condensed championship scheduling was creating clashes. He also revealed RTÉ has a degree of discretion in picking 15 of the 31 championship games in their total package as the other 16 of them are determined: the All-Ireland senior finals and semi-finals (six), four All-Ireland quarter-finals (two in both football and hurling) and the six provincial finals.

“On the basis of 15 games across eight weekends, four provinces and two codes we cannot simply concentrate on the Munster hurling championship. That is not feasible.”

Like the GAA, McBennett would not reveal the number of GAAGO subscribers for commercial reasons only to reiterate Croke Park’s remarks that it was meeting its targets and expectations. He added any profit gained by RTÉ from the venture will be reinvested into its sports rights.