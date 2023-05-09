Quillinan names Kerry minor squad for Cork clash 

Kerry minor football boss Wayne Quillinan has named his side to take on Cork in their opening fixture of the Munster minor football championship.
Qullinan's outfit take on Ray O'Mahony's Cork side in the quarter-final of the competition this Thursday at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7pm throw-in).
Dingle native James Hoare starts between the sticks, with Ben Murphy and Keelan O'Shea anchoring the defence from full-back and centre-back, respectively.
Ballyduff's Evan Boyle will skipper the side from midfield, and is joined in the middle of the park by Daniel Kirby.
Kerins O'Rahillys clubman Tomás Kennedy will likely be charged with orchestrating the Kerry attack from his position on the 40.
Further forward, dangerous inside man Paddy Lane will carry much of the scoring burden from full-forward, where he will be aided by clubmate Ronan Carroll and Aaron Carey of Listowel Emmets.
J Hoare (Dingle); S Clifford (Laune Rangers), B Murphy (Austin Stacks), G Evans (Keel); P Moynihan (Rathmore), K O Shea (Kilcummin), J Moynihan (Glenflesk); E Boyle (Ballyduff), D Kirby (Austin Stacks); P Walsh (Listowel Emmets), T Kennedy (Kerins O'Rahillys), S Quinn (An Ghaeltacht); A Carey (Listowel Emmets), P Lane (Austin Stacks), R Carroll (Austin Stacks).
O O’Halloran (Ardfert), I Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds), C O’Connor (Rathmore), A O Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), R Brosnan (Currow), R O Connell (St Senans), D O’Keeffe (Moyvane), S Gannon (Laune Rangers), O Healy (Asdee).