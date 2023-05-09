'This has caused great distress to us' - Kildare camogie team express disgust at county board decision

In an open letter to the county’s clubs released by the Gaelic Players Association, they have appealed to the units to convince the executive to reverse their decision.
The Kildare intermediate camogie team have expressed their disgust at their county board’s decision to withdraw them from the All-Ireland championship. Pic: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 20:41
John Fogarty

The Kildare intermediate camogie team have expressed their disgust at their county board’s decision to withdraw them from the All-Ireland championship.

In an open letter to the county’s clubs released by the Gaelic Players Association, they have appealed to the units to convince the executive to reverse their decision, which the players were informed of last Friday via a WhatsApp message.

“This has caused great distress to us as a playing group and indeed anger,” the letter reads. “This is not only because this decision has been taken without our consent, but also because of the disrespect that has been shown in how the decision has been communicated to us.

“We want to be very clear. We want to represent Kildare to the best of our ability in the camogie championship. This is and has always been the case.” 

 The players explained that they had been in discussions with the county board about a charter to ensure situations such as not having access to showers and changing rooms after training would be a thing of the past.

“It had reached a stage where we informed the County Board Executive we would withdraw from the panel as a result of this mistreatment in hope that they would rectify these issues. At a recent meeting with them, we believed progress was made and that our season might be salvaged.” 

Calling on clubs to back them, they wrote: “If we don't make those changes now, the players who come after us will never forgive us.

“We are calling on you the clubs of Kildare to have your voices heard and support us the players during this time. The future of inter-county camogie in Kildare is at stake.

“We are not asking for the world. We're asking for the minimum standards that had been agreed to be put in place, through our squad charter, to be adhered to by our county board.”

