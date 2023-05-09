Virgin Media issue statement questioning RTÉ and GAA over media rights for GAAGO

Virgin Media has questioned whether RTÉ have paid anything towards the GAA’s media rights associated with GAAGO.

In a statement released this afternoon, the independent broadcasting company said they were not approached by the GAA when Sky Sports’ partnership with the sports organisation came to an end in 2022 after eight years.

They have also claimed TV licence payers are “being forced” to subsidise RTÉ because it is not able to accommodate the amount of sports rights they have won backed by Government funding.

Part of the statement read: “RTÉ is a 50% shareholder in GAAGO, this has never been clarified in any editorial discussion about GAAGO and the decision not to show key games on Free to Air television.

“When Sky Television decided not to renew its GAA rights, the GAA did not approach other broadcasters to ascertain whether they would be interested in broadcasting these games but arbitrarily decided to put them behind a paywall.

“The question must be asked, did RTÉ pay anything for these rights or did they just agree to keep them behind a paywall to drive incremental revenues for both partners in GAAGO, i.e. RTÉ and the GAA.

“Given the multi-million increases in State funding to RTÉ over recent years, RTÉ now has more Sports rights than it can show on its channels, with licence payers now being forced to further subsidise RTÉ by paying for GAA Sports content through its joint-venture with the GAA.”